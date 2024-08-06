Nigeria: Kwara FA Opens Registration for Youth Super League

The Kwara State Football Association (KWSFA) has officially opened registration for the 2024 Kwara State Super League for youths.

The FA emphasised that only teams, academies, or clubs affiliated with the association are eligible to participate.

In a statement signed by Kashim Agaka, the KWSFA Secretary, the registration offers aspiring teams a chance to showcase their talent and compete at a higher level.

He noted that it also allows academies and other football teams to update their affiliations with the KWSFA.

"All football teams, academies, and clubs must register and affiliate with the state FA as per national football statutes. Only then can they participate in the Super League," Agaka added.

According to the registration timeline, teams can register from August 4 to August 11, 2024.

The FA Secretary said each team is required to pay a registration fee of N30,000.

"The two finalists and the winner of this league will have the honour of representing the state at the National Preliminary of NLO Division 2 later this year, opening doors to greater opportunities," the KWSFA stated.