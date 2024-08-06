Nigeria: Fan Seals Table Tennis Olympic Gold to Maintain Dominance

5 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Fan Zhendong clinched Olympic gold in the men's singles table tennis on Sunday, maintaining the Chinese stranglehold on the sport and ending a fairytale run for shock finalist Truls Moregard.

Roared on by a partisan crowd waving Chinese flags, world champion Fan outclassed the lower-ranked Swede 4-1 in a pulsating Paris final featuring some sensational rallies.

Moregard, world-ranked 26, was seeking to become the first man outside Asia to win Olympic gold since his compatriot Jan-Ove Waldner, who struck gold in Barcelona in 1992.

The 19th seed had already produced the shock of the tournament, beating Chinese top seed Wang Chuqin in the last 32, a day after a photographer broke Wang's bat during celebrations for China's mixed doubles gold.

Moregard started brilliantly against Fan, taking the first game 11-7, counter-attacking effectively on his backhand and seemingly causing the Chinese ace difficulty with his heavy top-spin.

But Fan, the second seed, hit back in the second game, levelling up the match with a fierce backhand top-spin drive up the line to take the game 11-9.

The third game also went the way of the Chinese player 11-9, Fan seizing game point with a forehand smash that brought the whole stadium to its feet.

Fan now seized control, taking the fourth game 11-8 to bring him within one game of gold.

The Chinese superstar dominated the fifth game, despite a last-ditch fight-back from Moregard, taking it 11-8.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.