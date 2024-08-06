Nigeria: Paris 2024 - Onojuvwevwo, Onwuzuruike Qualify for Semis After Winning Repechage Races

6 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwaferanmi Omoniyi

The trio comprising 2021 bronze Olympics medalist Brume, newcomers Usoro and Ochonogor have made it to the final round of the long jump event

The Nigerian duo of Ella Onojuvwevwo and Udodi Onwuzurike are through to the semifinal of the women's 400m and 200m events, respectively, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Onojuvwevwo made it to the semifinal after winning Heat One of the repechage on Tuesday, finishing ahead of other athletes from Poland, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Guyana, and India.

Despite their vast portfolio, youngster Ella finished the race in 50.59 seconds, some seconds off her personal best.

Former World Junior champion Onwuzurike also got his qualification for the semifinal of men's 200m secured after winning Heat One of the repechage rounds.

Onwuzuruike clocked a time of 20.51s, holding off Italy's Diego Pettorossi (2nd in 20.53s) to ensure he wouldn't have to wait for the next two fastest spots.

Repechage is a contest in which the best-placed of those who failed to qualify from the heats get another chance to compete for a place in the next round.

As it stands, Nigeria is hopeful of medals in the long jump, 200 metres and wrestling events.

