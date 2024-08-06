Nigerian Trio Qualify for Long Jump Final

The Women's Long Jump event is one of the few where Nigeria has won all the colours of medals at the Olympics.

The Nigerian trio of Ese Brume, Ruth Usoro and Prestina Oluchi Ochonogor have all qualified for the women's Long Jump event's final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

While Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Brume secured an automatic spot with her last leap of 6.76m, Usoro's impressive 6.68m and Ochonogor's 6.65m jumps were also good to earn the Nigerian ladies a place among the final 12 jumpers.

Brume, the Nigerian, African, and Commonwealth long jump queen, aims to become the first Nigerian track and field athlete to win two individual medals.

Brume has won medals in virtually all the competitions she has represented Nigeria and would hope to continue in that light at the Paris Olympics.

Debutants Usoro and Ochonogor will also want to give it their best shot in the Long Jump event final billed for the Stade de France.

The Women's Long Jump event is one of the few where Nigeria has won all the colours of medals at the Olympics.

Chioma Ajunwa won a historic gold at the Atlanta 1996 Games before Blessing Okagbare followed up with a silver medal at the Bejing 2008 Games.

Brume, who is challenging for another medal in Paris, completed the cycle with a bronze at the Tokyo Games.