Nigerian Trio Qualify for Long Jump Final

6 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The Women's Long Jump event is one of the few where Nigeria has won all the colours of medals at the Olympics.

The Nigerian trio of Ese Brume, Ruth Usoro and Prestina Oluchi Ochonogor have all qualified for the women's Long Jump event's final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

While Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Brume secured an automatic spot with her last leap of 6.76m, Usoro's impressive 6.68m and Ochonogor's 6.65m jumps were also good to earn the Nigerian ladies a place among the final 12 jumpers.

Brume, the Nigerian, African, and Commonwealth long jump queen, aims to become the first Nigerian track and field athlete to win two individual medals.

Brume has won medals in virtually all the competitions she has represented Nigeria and would hope to continue in that light at the Paris Olympics.

Debutants Usoro and Ochonogor will also want to give it their best shot in the Long Jump event final billed for the Stade de France.

The Women's Long Jump event is one of the few where Nigeria has won all the colours of medals at the Olympics.

Chioma Ajunwa won a historic gold at the Atlanta 1996 Games before Blessing Okagbare followed up with a silver medal at the Bejing 2008 Games.

Brume, who is challenging for another medal in Paris, completed the cycle with a bronze at the Tokyo Games.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.