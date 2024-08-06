Nigeria: Arrest of Protesters Violates Fundamental Human Rights - Global Rights

Abuja — WITH the national protest entering day five, Global Rights, Nigeria, Monday, condemned the arrest of peaceful protesters and declared it is a violation of fundamental human rights.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Executive Director, Global Rights, Nigeria, Abiodun Baiyewu, said it is wrong for the government to arrest peaceful protesters who are exercising their constitutional rights by demanding what they want the government to address.

Baiyewu said: "They are violating their right to freedom of assembly and opinion by arresting them, and the government says it wants dialogue and their actions are not aligning with their words and it is wrong for arresting protesters at this material point in time."

She demanded that "The government should release those they have arrested.

"We understand that they arrested rioters, particularly, in Kano State where there was mayhem but to arrest peaceful protesters violates fundamental human rights, and the government must desist from this behaviour."

She also warned that, "The arrest would further aggravate the issues, and the government must think about it very carefully."