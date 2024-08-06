Nigeria: Olympics - Nathaniel Breaks 12 Years Jinx, Ogazi Advances to Men's 400m Semifinals

Team Nigeria's Ezekiel Nathaniel broke a 12-year record to advance to the semifinals of the men's 400m hurdles event at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games yesterday.

He secured his place in the semifinal by finishing second in heat 4 with 48.32 secs, becoming the first Nigerian to achieve the feat in 12 years after Amaechi Morton at the London 2012 Olympics.

In the men's 400m event, Samuel Ogazi ran a new personal best of 44.50 secs to finish second behind USA's Quincy Hall, who won the race in 44.28 secs. Ogazi's impressive performance marked the first time in 16 years that a Nigerian male quarter-miler will qualify for the 400m semifinals at the Olympics.