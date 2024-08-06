Nigeria: Olympics - Nathaniel Breaks 12 Years Jinx, Ogazi Advances to Men's 400m Semifinals

6 August 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Salifu Usman

Team Nigeria's Ezekiel Nathaniel broke a 12-year record to advance to the semifinals of the men's 400m hurdles event at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games yesterday.

He secured his place in the semifinal by finishing second in heat 4 with 48.32 secs, becoming the first Nigerian to achieve the feat in 12 years after Amaechi Morton at the London 2012 Olympics.

In the men's 400m event, Samuel Ogazi ran a new personal best of 44.50 secs to finish second behind USA's Quincy Hall, who won the race in 44.28 secs. Ogazi's impressive performance marked the first time in 16 years that a Nigerian male quarter-miler will qualify for the 400m semifinals at the Olympics.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.