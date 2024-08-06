Liberia: Officer Kills Another Citizen

Another citizen has been gunned down in a reported reckless discharge of firearm by an officer of the Liberia National Police (LNP) identified as David S. Fayiah, with Inspector General, Col. Gregory Coleman, describing the killing as senseless.

Manabo Mohammed was killed in cold-blood by officer Fayiah said to be in illegal possession of arm at about 21:00pm at the Banjor Gas Station in Brewerville, IG disclosed Monday at a news conference.

He expressed regret that the incident occurred at the time authorities are trying to build a good image for the police, and others are finding all means to make the force unprofessional and unpopular.

According to Col. Coleman, they are authorities have taken charge of the situation by arresting officer Faiyah whose actions resulted in the death of a peaceful citizen.

Detailing what exactly occurred, he explained that the off-duty police officer had a confrontation with the deceased during which he Fayiah discharged bullet that eventually resulted to the death of Mr. Mohammed.

The Police IG disclosed that the deceased was pronounced dead at a nearby medical facility where he was rushed.

"Inspector David S. Fayiah is currently in custody at the Central CSD charge of quarters," he told the press conference, adding that they will not cover up for any officer who indulges in acts incompatible with their training and duties, but will be the first to report any misbehavior of its members to avoid misinformation and disinformation.

Col. Coleman said they have commenced thorough and transparent investigation to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, adding that the law will prevail.

"Our priority is to ensure that justice is served and that all actions are conducted in accordance with the law," he assured the public.

The Liberia National Police, he emphasized, profoundly regrets the action of officer Fayiah.

Mohammed's killing preceded the killing of another citizen few weeks ago in the Rehab Community by another police officer who has been disrobed, charged and sent to court for prosecution.