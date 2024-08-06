Ghana: Shatta Wale Announces Upcoming Shatta and Fans Album (Safa)

6 August 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Quartey

Known for his ability to craft songs with massive crowd appeal and reflective messages that resonate with his core fan base, Shatta Wale, the self-proclaimed 'Dancehall King,' is expected to deliver a variety of songs that are unapologetic in their lyrics, raw, and deeply rooted in dancehall vibes.

Ghanaian Reggae-Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is set to release a new album titled SAFA, an acronym for Shatta And Fans Album. The upcoming album is a dedication to his core fans who have steadfastly supported him throughout his musical journey.

SAFA will be a follow-up album to the Konekt album which was also released by Shatta Wale earlier this year. The 'Already' hitmaker posted the album cover art on his social media to alert fans about the new music project.

The date for the album's release, full tracklist, and features has not been announced yet. However, three singles 'Killa Ji Mi', 'Minamino Sin' and 'I know have' were released as precursors off the upcoming album.

#SAFA ALBUM COVER 🔥🔥🔥Track-List Coming Soon 🔥🔥Thank you for waiting 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PXViy3VXjm-- SHATTA WALE (@_shattawalenima) August 5, 2024

Known for his ability to craft songs with massive crowd appeal and reflective messages that resonate with his core fan base, Shatta Wale, the self-proclaimed 'Dancehall King,' is expected to deliver a variety of songs that are unapologetic in their lyrics, raw, and deeply rooted in dancehall vibes. These songs are likely to appeal not only to his devoted fans but also to music critics who may not necessarily identify with the Shatta Movement.

Shatta Wale, formerly known as Bandana, is dedicating his upcoming SAFA album to the loyal core fans of his Shatta Movement group. These dedicated fans have stood by him since his triumphant return to the Ghanaian music industry in 2013, following a brief hiatus in 2004.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.