Ghana: Shatta Wale Announces Upcoming Shatta and Fans Album (Safa)

Ghanaian Reggae-Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is set to release a new album titled SAFA, an acronym for Shatta And Fans Album. The upcoming album is a dedication to his core fans who have steadfastly supported him throughout his musical journey.

SAFA will be a follow-up album to the Konekt album which was also released by Shatta Wale earlier this year. The 'Already' hitmaker posted the album cover art on his social media to alert fans about the new music project.

The date for the album's release, full tracklist, and features has not been announced yet. However, three singles 'Killa Ji Mi', 'Minamino Sin' and 'I know have' were released as precursors off the upcoming album.

#SAFA ALBUM COVER 🔥🔥🔥Track-List Coming Soon 🔥🔥Thank you for waiting 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PXViy3VXjm-- SHATTA WALE (@_shattawalenima) August 5, 2024

Known for his ability to craft songs with massive crowd appeal and reflective messages that resonate with his core fan base, Shatta Wale, the self-proclaimed 'Dancehall King,' is expected to deliver a variety of songs that are unapologetic in their lyrics, raw, and deeply rooted in dancehall vibes. These songs are likely to appeal not only to his devoted fans but also to music critics who may not necessarily identify with the Shatta Movement.

Shatta Wale, formerly known as Bandana, is dedicating his upcoming SAFA album to the loyal core fans of his Shatta Movement group. These dedicated fans have stood by him since his triumphant return to the Ghanaian music industry in 2013, following a brief hiatus in 2004.