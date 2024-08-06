Mozambique: Vaccination Against Malaria Begins

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Monday introduced vaccination against malaria for all children aged between six and 18 months.

By next year, it is estimated that over 300,000 children will have been vaccinated at an overall cost of 3.3 million US dollars. About 800,000 doses of the vaccine (known as vaccine R21) re already in the country.

Health Minister Armindo Tiago launched the vaccination programme in the central province of Zambezia. He said that, in the first quarter of 2024, 195 deaths from malaria were recorded in the country's health units, which compares with 211 deaths in the same period of 2023.

Tiago said that the vaccination was being launched in Zambezia, because this is the province with the highest burden of malaria.

So far this year, the country has registered 6.2 million cases of malaria, which compares with eight million cases in the same period last year. That is a decline of 22 per cent.

"Malaria remains one of the greatest public health problems in our country, and partly conditions our economic development', said Tiago, cited by the independent television station STV.

He attributed the drop in the number of malaria cases and deaths to "the use of combined and effective interventions which have had an impact in reducing the weight of malaria'.

The new vaccine will be administered in all health units in Zambezia. As from 2025, the vaccination will be expanded throughout the country - although this will depend on the availability of the vaccine globally.

R21 is the second vaccine against malaria for children. It was developed at Oxford University in Britain, and was approved in October by the World Health Organisation (WHO).