Nigeria: I'm Ready for Kano Pillars' Challenge, Says Abdallah

The newly appointed Technical Adviser of Kano Pillars, Coach Usman Abdallah, has said he is ready for the challenge of helping to restore the lost glory of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) giants.

Last Friday, the former Nigerian champions announced the appointment of the ex-Super Eagles assistant coach after they parted ways with Paul Offor whose contract was mutually terminated.

Abdallah's appointment didn't come to many as a surprise because apart from his rich resume, he was the favourite for the job before the past management settled for the former coach of Sporting FC Lagos.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the former Enyimba gaffer said as one who is familiar with the club, he has hit the ground running and will put in everything to rejuvenate the 'Masu gida' boys.

"I thank Almighty God for this opportunity to come back home. A lot of things have happened in Kano Pillars. The club is not where it should be but we are going to think outside the box to reposition it.

"It is not an easy task but I am ready to make the necessary sacrifice to get the job done. I have been assured of the necessary support so, I will do my best to rejuvenate Kano Pillars," said the NPFL winner with Enyimba FC.

The Chairman of the club, Alhaji Ali Muhammed Umar (Nayara Mai Samba), also said the choice of Abd'Allah wasn't a difficult one to make.

"Abdallah is tested and trusted. He is a big name in the NPFL. We are sure he is going to prove his mettle. Having won the league with Enyimba and managed a number of clubs in the NPFL, he is the most suitable coach for Kano Pillars," said Mai Samba.