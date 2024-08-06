Liberia: Office of the President Refutes Claims of Withdrawal of WCC Executive Director

6 August 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Office of the President of Liberia has dismissed reports that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has withdrawn the appointment of Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi as the Executive Director of the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court.

A statement issued by Presidential Press Secretary Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana clarified that Cllr. Massaquoi is currently on a mission abroad on behalf of the office and is expected to report back to the President upon his return.

In recent days, rumors circulated that President Boakai had withdrawn Cllr. Massaquoi's nomination in response to a request by Liberia's 177th Independence Day orator, Robtel Neajai Pailey In her speech, Dr. Pailey criticized the appointment process as dubious due to the lack of civil society involvement.

However, the Office of the President advised the public to rely only on official government sources for accurate information on such matters.

