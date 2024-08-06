Nigeria: Team Captains Hail Organisers of Coal City Cup

Some of the captains of the teams participating in the 1st Coal City International Cup have commended the organisers of the competition taking place in Enugu.

Enyimba of Aba, Rangers of Enugu, Shooting Stars of Ibadan, FC Kallon of Sierra Leone, Remo Stars of Ijebu Ode and Coal City of Enugu are the participating teams.

Captain of Enyimba, Somiari Alalibo, said the ongoing tournament has given the team good preparation for the continental assignment before us.

"The Coal City International Cup has given us an idea of what we have done and what we need to do before our first game in the CAF Confederation Cup.

"It is not an easy task and we have learnt one or two things from the Tournament," Alalibo said.

Shooting Stars skipper, Ismail Gali Falke was also full of praises for the organising team led by the Managing Director of SKI HI, owners of the Coal City Cup, IfeanyiChukwu Ogbu.

Falke said: "This tournament is of tremendous help because we will be able to know where we are in our preparation for the new season.

"With the calibre of players in the pre-season tournament, we will not have to do much towards the beginning of the new season."

Also, Coal City FC skipper, Nwafor Ejike, stated that the competition has been a good exposure for the team.

"We have learnt a lot and I expect that our team will not remain the same after this tournament. The organisers did well.

"There are big teams in the preseason and you can imagine the gains of playing a 2-2 draw against a big team like Shooting Stars," Ejike said.

The semifinals of the competition will come up tomorrow and the final is scheduled for August 8.