The Gambia's sprint sensation Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye has kept her country's hope of securing a medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics alive as she reaches the semifinals of the 200-metre heats in the Paris Olympics 2024.

On Friday Gina made it to the semifinals of the 100 metre race after finishing 1st in heat 7 with a timing of 11.01 in Round 1. She missed the finals after finishing one less than the qualification spot on Saturday.

"11:10secs is not quite enough to see Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye set her first Olympic 100m final. The African 100m champion finished 3rd in women semifinals 2. Ranked number 10 in the world, Gina is the most decorated Gambia female sprinter ever," GNOC stated after her race.

The Gambian track queen would shift her attention to the 200m race on Sunday where again she qualified to the semifinals finishing 3rd with a timing of 22:84 seconds. Nigeria's sprinter Favour Ofili came out 1st and British Asher-Smith finished 2nd-placed.

The semifinals of the 200m race will take place today as Gina Olympic dream for a medal looms--a feat Gambians are longing for.

Ebrima Camara Reaches Semifinal

The Gambia 100m national record holder Ebrima Camara came out first in the men 100m preliminaries on Saturday morning at the Stade de France. He recorded a 10:29 seconds timing and qualified for Men's Round 1.

The Gambia's fastest athlete however missed the semifinals with a slight margin, finishing 4th with 10:21 seconds timing.

Sanu Jallow Sets New National Record

Athlete Sanu Jallow set a new 800m national record despite missing the semifinals spot in the heats. This is Sanu's debut appearance at the Olympics.

"New national record set in women's 800m for The Gambia with an incredible timing of 2:03:91," GNOC stated. "We miss the semifinals but you are already in the history books and this is indeed an incredible run."