Gambia: President Barrow Impressed With Road Projects

During his recent visit to inspect the ongoing 50km urban road construction works, President Adama Barrow expressed his impression of the progress made.

The roads President Barrow visited were the 2.58 km Bundung highway; the 8.35 km Sukuta-Wullingkama-Brufut Ghana Town road; and the 3.36 km Sukuta-Latrikunda Sabiji road. The President said by October 2024, all these roads will be completed with proper drainage systems, street lights, and roadside furniture.

On the issues of accidents on the newly built Bertil Harding Highway and how the infrastructure is being destroyed by these accidents, President Barrow said the road is not fully completed, adding that when completed, the Bertil Harding Highway will have speed bumps and security cameras and that there will be specially trained police officers with vehicles and motorbikes to patrol the Highway 24/7.

"Allow us a little bit of time. Very soon we will finish and we will implement all that it takes to make sure that the road and the people are protected," President Barrow concluded.

If readers can recall during the foundation stone laying ceremonies for the construction of these urban roads in 2021, these communities were informed that the duration of the project will not exceed 14 months.