Gambia: Has the Barrow Adminstration Added Anything New to Village or District Management?

The colonialists introduced chiefs and district tribunals to oversee the districts and village heads to oversee villages. Chiefs and village heads were appointed.

The first republic did not change the colonial structures but later made a political decision to allow compound owners to participate in the election of chiefs from among key persons permitted to contest by the government. There was no law providing for such elections. In the Constitution of the second republic, sections 58 and 59 provided for the election of chiefs when a vacancy occurs or an Alkalo where there are disputes. These provisions were amended by the Jammeh administration. Now chiefs and village heads are appointed. Sections 58 and 59 now read as follows:

58(1): "The President shall appoint a District Seyfo in consultation with the Minister responsible for local government."

59(1): "The Minister responsible for local government shall appoint an Alkalo in consultation with the Regional Governors and District Seyfo or Chairperson of the Kanifing Municipal Council, as the case may be."

Foroyaa will continue to monitor chieftaincy and alkalo disputes arising from the absence of decentralization and dissolution of power to the people in the districts and villages to enable the people in districts and villages to determine those who manage their affairs.