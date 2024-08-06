Gambia: NCCE, Ecowas Hold Talks With Residents of Foni to Foster Unity

Officials from the National Council for Civil Education (NCCE) in partnership with the ECOWAS Permanent Mission in the Gambia on Saturday, 2 August 2024, held a peace discussion with residents of Foni.

The overall objective of this meeting, according to the officials, was to foster dialogue, establish common ground, and promote peace, social cohesion, and stability within the Foni area and the Gambia in general.

It was also meant to create an opportunity for the people to address the existing tensions in the region and solidify the country's democratic gains.

ECOMIG's relationship with Foni residents, in particular, has been strained over occupational territory in the region, which they said resulted in many accusations towards ECOWAS's forces residing in the area of Foni viewed as using the mission to expand its base and militarize part of the area.

Foni has also expressed its concerns over the discrimination and intimidation that its residents suffered since the deployment of regional forces in the area, especially the tensions between rebel forces and Senegalese soldiers in Casamance as well as the killings of their loved ones, who were allegedly shot dead when they crossed the border looking for food.

However, the officials believed that such discussion would pave the way for a more peaceful, cohesive, and stable future for Foni and the entire country as well as address the misconceptions about the presence of ECOWAS in the Gambia, particularly in the Foni area.

Held in Bwiam, Foni-Kansala, the session organized by NCCE under the theme: "Building Bridges, Fostering Unity" with support from ECOWAS-the-Gambia, brought together National Assembly members from the region, Brikama Area Council representatives, senior members of the Gambia Armed Forces, traditional leaders, senior staff of ECOWAS, NCCE and other community members.

"ECOWAS presence in the Gambia is to seek the interest of all Gambians in terms of peace, security, stability, and development," remarked Claude Kondor, political adviser to ECOWAS permanent mission, while speaking on behalf of the President of ECOWAS Commission.

He added: "Let me confess that prior to my redeployment to the Gambia, I was told that the Foni region is a no-go area for ECOWAS staff, that the people in the Foni region are hostile to ECOWAS staff. But having interacted with people from the Foni region for over six years, I realised that they are one of the best people to live or work with in the country."

"I am quite aware of the fact that there is a symbiotic relationship between peace and development which underscores the significance of this summit," said Kondor.

He stated: "No development can be achieved without peace. Classical examples of this assertion include Palestine, Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the list goes on."

The ECOWAS political adviser went on to thank the Gambia government, members of the National Assembly of Foni, and the entire people of Foni for hosting and taking care of the ECOMIG troops based in Bwiam and Kanfenda.

"Without your kind and remarkable assistance, the ECOMIG Mission would not have been successful," he says.

Alhagie Sering Fye, the Chairman for NCCE explained how the Foni region was and still experiencing its fair share of difficulties, describing it as a rich region with cultural heritage, and resilient and resourceful people.

"This discussion is a testament to our collective determination to overcome these challenges and build a brighter future for all," he told the gathering.

He added: "It is with great hope and optimism that we embark on this journey towards peace, reconciliation, and sustainable development."

Bakary K. Badjie, the NAM for Foni Bintang, expressed some of the concerns gripping his region, especially killings of their families across the border and intimation by ECOWAS forces in their territories.

"We have been very patient over the years. In fact, before the coming of ECOWAS forces, there was no war in Foni. There was no conflict in Foni, and we at times wondered why people cannot understand why we are crying for a very long time," he emotionally expressed.

The saddest part of it, he added: "People will not ask us what we are crying for. Instead, they will accuse us of instigating violence."

"We were never violent throughout history. We are very peaceful, calm, and collected people," Bintang NAM further told the officials, especially the ECOWAS rep.

Meanwhile, Badjie explained that the NCCE mission in Foni was to enlighten, and educate people about their rights and responsibilities, and also bring unity among communities.

"When politicians come and mix up people or inject violence among citizens, NCCE comes to play by resorting to unity and bringing those divided people together for the sake of peace and stability of the country," he expounded.