Gambia: Bac Market Collector Attributes His Revenue Suppression to Poor Remuneration

Lamin Saidy, a daily market revenue collector at the Brikama market and staff of Brikama Area Council (BAC), has informed Members of the Local Government Commission of Inquiry that his suppression of the revenue he collects is due to his poor salary.

At first witness, Saidydenied ever suppressing the Council's revenue. But his admission of the act eventually came when the Lead Counsel of the Commission, Patrick Gomez, showed him evidence that he was not making deposits.

It was put to him that between the 3rd and 5th of November 2022, he collected two thousand, three hundred and seventy Dalasi; between 23rd and 29th November 2022, he collected one thousand, five hundred and forty Dalasi; between 24th and 30th November 2022, he collected three thousand, forty-five Dalasi; between 30th June to 6th July 2022, he collected one thousand and five Dalasi, between 13th and 19th October 2022, he collected three thousand, seven hundred and ninety Dalasi; between 20th and 26th October 2022, he collected three hundred and fifteen Dalasi; between 27th October to 2nd November 2022, he collected six thousand, one hundred and sixty Dalasi; between 6th to 12th October 2022, he collected three thousand, three hundred and eighty-five Dalasi, and between 14th to 20th April 2022, he collected one thousand, nine hundred Dalasi.

The witness agreed and said he has not deposited these monies at the bank and did not appear before the internal audit for auditing. He also added that he cannot remember what he used the money for.

"I did this against my will because our salary is poor and I have eight children. Sometimes, feeding, clothing, and the schooling of my family becomes hard and money is tempting," the witness said.

Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez disagreed with the witness and put it to him that what he had done was wrong and unlawful.

"If everybody thinks like you, then our economy will cripple. If you ask 98 percent of the people working in the public service, they will tell you similar stories, and the women you are collecting these revenues from can also tell you the same," Counsel Gomez told the witness.

The witness said he agreed with what the counsel said.

Counsel Gomez told Mr. Saidy that in 2020 and 2021, the commission was unable to trace any deposit he had made in the Council's account.

Witness Saidy responded that he cannot remember why he did not deposit, but he knows that in August 2020, he had an accident and did not work for about four to five months. He pleaded for the Commission to give him time to check and verify and this was granted to him.

He was again informed that in 2022, he made only six transactions, and this was at the Vista Bank.

Witness Saidy responded that he has made more than six deposits and needs time to check and verify this.

Sitting continues.

