South Africa: Tributes Pour In for Veteran Actress Connie Chiume

The award-winning actress Connie Chiume has reportedly died at Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg.

She was 72.

The Chiume family confirmed her death, requesting privacy as they grieved her loss.

"The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of the international[ly] acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume,” read part of the statement. The cause of her death was not disclosed.

She was best known for her role in the Marvel movie Black Panther and the soap opera Rhythm City. She also appeared in shows such as Zone 14, Soul City, Mazinyo Dot Q, and Gomora.