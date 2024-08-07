South Africa: Arts Minister Pays Tribute to Connie Chiume

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has extended his condolences to the family, friends and fans of legendary actress Connie Chiume.

"Her passing at age 72 marks a profound loss for the South African nation and the world of arts and culture. Chiume's matchless talents and dedication to her craft have left an indelible mark on the hearts of many," said the department on Tuesday.

Born in Welkom, South Africa, Chiume's journey was one of resilience and brilliance. Her early years were spent in Welkom before she completed her matric in the Eastern Cape and graduated with a degree in teaching in 1976.

After a few years of teaching, she pursued her passion for travel and moved to Greece. Chiume began her illustrious acting career with roles in Porgy and Bess, Ipi Ntombi and Little Shop of Horrors.

Upon returning to South Africa, she captivated audiences with her performance as Thembi in the 1989 series Inkom' Edla Yodwa and the 1990 film Warriors from Hell.

Her talent was recognised with a Best Actress award at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) in 2000.

From 2007 to 2015, Connie gained prominence through her role as Stella Moloi in the SABC1 drama series Zone 14, earning her another SAFTA. She also received the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama award at the third SAFTAs.

In 2015, she charmed viewers in the soap opera Rhythm City as Mamokete Khuse.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chiume's talent transcended borders when she played the Mining Tribe Elder in Black Panther in 2018.

In 2020, she continued to shine in the drama series Gomora and appeared in the film Black Is King.

She was also a recipient of the Living Legend award at the department's inaugural Cultural and Creative Industry Awards (CCIAs) that took place on the 30th of March 2024.

Upon learning of the news of Chiume's passing, McKenzie said: "Her performances brought joy, inspiration, and a sense of pride to countless South Africans. She was more than an actress; she was a beacon of strength, resilience and grace. Mam' Connie's contribution to the arts not only entertained. She inspired, educated and uplifted communities throughout our country.

"As we mourn her passing, we also celebrate her life and legacy. May her memory continue to inspire future generations of artists. My thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the outpouring of love and support from all those who cherished her."