Zimbabwe: Rise! Malema Tells Zimbabwean Youth to Block Extension of Mnangagwa's Term Beyond 2028

SOUTH African opposition leader, Julius Malema, has urged Zimbabwean youths to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration and block his rule beyond the constitutional limit.

Speaking at a public lecture at Rhodes University on Monday, Malema said young Zimbabweans should stand up against suppression by the government.

"The Zimbabwean youths must rise because that nonsense will never come to an end as long as there is no unity of purpose against the tyranny, against the suppression of political wishes of Zimbabweans," said Malema.

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader added that the regional bloc should not bury its head in the sand amidst challenges in Zimbabwe.

"South Africa, the Pan-African Parliament, the African Union and SADC "have to have a political will to speak for the people of Zimbabwe.

"When it comes from us, it will have more weight than when it comes from Europe. Why? Because we are brothers and sisters, they will know it's friendly fire.

"When you ask what the resolution is, no one has taken a resolution. We need a clear resolution from SADC which gives clear timelines that by this time this should have happened. Otherwise, Mnangagwa is going to come back and he has nothing to offer at all.

"Chiwenga is done, he will not be anything. They used him. Chiwenga is no longer the most powerful military man in Zimbabwe now. They have weakened him. Only the power of the youth of Zimbabwe can change the political status quo, and the Zimbabweans have to know that we are with them," he said.

The government has intensified its crackdown on opposition supporters and pro-democracy activists.

The arrests of dissenting voices have received condemnation from political observers and diplomatic missions in Zimbabwe.

The clampdown on activists comes as Zimbabwe is set to host the Southern Development Community (SADC) summit next week where Mnangagwa is expected to assume the bloc's leadership.

Malema challenged Zimbabweans in South Africa to be active in their country's politics through voting.

"Go and fight from there...it's high time that you take it upon yourselves to organise so that we know that at least you're also doing something," he said.