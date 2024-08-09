Zimbabwe: If You Are So Good At Leading Then Lead in South Africa! - Zanu-PF Hits Back At 'Meddling' Malema

ZANU PF Information Secretary Chris Mutsvangwa has rapped South African opposition leader Julius Malema for meddling in Zimbabwe's internal affairs.

This comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader urged Zimbabwean youths to rise against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration and prevent him from extending his rule beyond the constitutional limit.

Malema recently called for unity among Zimbabweans to stand up against government suppression and for regional blocs like SADC to take a clear stance against Mnangagwa's government.

Addressing journalists during a press briefing at the ZANU-PF headquarters, Mutsvangwa said that Zimbabwe will uphold the constitution telling Malema to stick to South Africa's affairs, emphasising there is a "boundary" between the two countries.

"We will stick to the Constitution, which, by the way, he (Mnangagwa) was the chief architect.

"The president carried the Zimbabwean Constitution. He was the Minister of Justice and Vice President. Later on, when it was written, he was the chief legal mind of that constitution."

Mutsvangwa accused Malema of being a pawn in a larger scheme driven by "post-colonial" interests.

"Malema posits as a pseudo-revolutionary and a cryptic intellectual, but he never properly went to school

"He propounds big theories about how Zimbabwe should be run as if it is his own country

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He suffers from the Rhodes Syndrome. A sick young man (Cecil John Rhodes) comes from Europe, and lands in South Africa, where diamonds were discovered

"Rhodes ends up as the ruler of South Africa and builds an empire from South Africa, dreaming of the Cape to Cairo.

"These grandiose ideas about an interloping colonial are what shapes Malema's mind," he said.

Mutsvangwa also questioned Malema's credibility, pointing out that he had recently lost an election in South Africa and was trying to revive his political fortunes by meddling in Zimbabwe's affairs.

"If you are so good at leadership, why not make it a success in your homegrown ride to power in South Africa?

"Why do you want to tell Zimbabweans who should be their ruler?"

The secretary also warned Malema to respect Zimbabwe's sovereignty and focus on his country's issues.

"We say to him, keep your dead hands out of Zimbabwe's affairs Malema.

"Focus on trying to win a South African election.

"That's why there are boundaries.

"That's why Limpopo is a boundary between Zimbabwe and South Africa. You have no authority over the internal affairs of the people of Zimbabwe."