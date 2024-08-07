Nigeria: Birds Disrupt Healthcare Delivery at Gurjiya PHC

blog

Birds have invaded the Gurjiya Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Garko, Kano state, making it difficult for residents and healthcare workers to access the facility, rendering it non-conducive for healthcare delivery.

The birds, now a growing menace, have occupied the roofing of the PHC causing incessant noise and leaving droppings on the roof and inside the facility, making it unsanitary for healthcare services. "We have done our best to keep them away from the facility, but those birds keep coming back. At a time, we had to open the roofing, evacuate everything they kept there and put back a new ceiling but still they came back. We sprayed insecticide but the birds are still here," Sa'adu Abubakar, the Security Officer of the facility, lamented.

Despite the healthcare providers' efforts to address the issue, the problem persists, and the situation remains unresolved. "They are seriously disturbing people both from the noise they make and the odour that comes from their excreta. People don't like coming because of that," Abubakar added.

Ya'u Isah, the Assistant-in-Charge, also said they have tried their best, but it is not yielding any results. "We are yet to get the real solution to the problem. The odour and the non-conducive environment are really keeping people away from the facility. The odour is not good, and you have to sweep almost all the time." Isah added.

A resident, Idris Sa'adu who also shared his perspective noted that, "we are a witness to the level of efforts put in place to keep these birds away but it's like we are inviting them the more because they are multiplying in number. If you come here at evening hours, you can't come close to the building because they will be everywhere. When the roofing was opened recently, the quantity of [bird] dung that was taken out was so much."

During a visit by Nigeria Health Watch, the facility was vacant except for the security guard who was nearby tending to his farm at the back of the building. The overwhelming stench and clamor of bird noises created a chaotic and uninviting environment, likely to deter anyone from seeking healthcare services. The current state of the PHC poses a significant risk to the health and well-being of Gurjiya residents, necessitating immediate intervention from the government to address this critical situation.