Nigeria: #EndBadGovernance Protests - Kano Govt Relaxes Curfew

The Kano government imposed a 24-hour curfew across the state for safety during the ongoing nationwide protests.

The Kano State Government says the curfew in the state is now from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, pending when the security situation improves in the state.

The state's Commissioner of Police, Salma Dogo, announced this on Tuesday after Governor Abba Yusuf presided over the State Security Council meeting.

He said the curfew was adjusted to restore normalcy in the state.

Mr Dogo said that the governor, after intensive deliberations with the members of the state security council, decided to review the curfew from 6 a.m. to 6 pm.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the security personnel deployed in and outside the metropolis as peace was being gradually restored in the state.

Mr Dogo explained that the security agencies would be visible in all parts of the state to ensure law and order.

He urged the residents to return to their various homes by 6 p.m. and assured them that the curfew would be reviewed as the security situation improved.

Mr Dogo said the governor also appealed to the residents to continue to pray for peace, progress and political stability in Kano State and the nation at large.

(NAN)