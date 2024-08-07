Nigeria: #EndBadGovernance Protests - Kano Govt Relaxes Curfew

6 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Kano government imposed a 24-hour curfew across the state for safety during the ongoing nationwide protests.

The Kano State Government says the curfew in the state is now from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, pending when the security situation improves in the state.

The state's Commissioner of Police, Salma Dogo, announced this on Tuesday after Governor Abba Yusuf presided over the State Security Council meeting.

He said the curfew was adjusted to restore normalcy in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government imposed a 24-hour curfew across the state for safety during the ongoing nationwide protests.

Mr Dogo said that the governor, after intensive deliberations with the members of the state security council, decided to review the curfew from 6 a.m. to 6 pm.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the security personnel deployed in and outside the metropolis as peace was being gradually restored in the state.

Mr Dogo explained that the security agencies would be visible in all parts of the state to ensure law and order.

He urged the residents to return to their various homes by 6 p.m. and assured them that the curfew would be reviewed as the security situation improved.

Mr Dogo said the governor also appealed to the residents to continue to pray for peace, progress and political stability in Kano State and the nation at large.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.