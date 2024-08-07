Ghana: Yvonne Nelson Reveals Inspiration for Establishing Her Own Schools

In a candid Instagram video, Yvonne Nelson revealed that she had to make a significant personal sacrifice to bring her vision to life. After being denied a loan by the bank multiple times due to exorbitant interest rates, she took the bold step of selling her own house to fund the construction of the Yvonne Nelson International School.

Ghanaian actress, film producer, and author, Yvonne Nelson, has revealed that her daughter was the driving force behind her decision to establish the 'Just Like Mama Day Care and Yvonne Nelson International School'.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews' Nicholas Ekow Yamoah, Yvonne Nelson explained that her daughter's educational needs and her own experiences as a mother influenced her decision to establish a daycare for Kindergarten-age children.

"My daughter started school when she was one year and 6 months old and it was actually the care. She will come home with a bruise or an insect bite and you expect the school to call you to report it before she gets home but you the mother or parent will notice before the school says anything. That was like a minus and a red flag. And with the academics too, I wasn't really getting anything from her from school," she said.

According to the "I am Not Yvonne Nelson" author, she got worried when she saw no significant change in her ward's vocabulary whenever she was teaching her at home.

"As a parent, you should see a change in their vocabulary, things they are saying. I watch everything my daughter does, I help her in reading, and doing flashcards for her, I'm really into education so I got a little worried and I thought to myself this is something I can actually do and do well because I am Passionate human being," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Addressing the construction of an additional school, the actress said she was approached by parents of the kids to establish a primary school for their wards to further their education after kindergarten.

"We had a few parents who kept asking us after kindergarten what's next. I thought they were joking or something to make my head feel big and all of that but no they actually meant what they were saying. They wanted their kids to stay here so we had to register a primary school and make Yvonne Nelson International School happen," she added.

In a candid Instagram video, Yvonne Nelson revealed that she had to make a significant personal sacrifice to bring her vision to life. After being denied a loan by the bank multiple times due to exorbitant interest rates, she took the bold step of selling her own house to fund the construction of the Yvonne Nelson International School.

"It is really crazy. At a point, .... I am getting personal now. When we started the project, I had to sell my house because I went to the banks for a loan, and the percentages did not make sense," she said.

Yvonne Nelson revealed that even after selling her house and other properties, she still had to supplement the funds with her own personal savings to complete the construction of the school.