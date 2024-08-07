Nigeria: Stray Bullet Kills One As Hoodlums Defy Curfew in Zaria

A young boy was killed allegedly by a stray bullet in Zaria on Tuesday when security operatives engaged hoodlums in the Samaru community who defied the curfew imposed on the ancient city by the Kaduna State Government.

Sources from Zaria told journalists that the window created for the inhabitants of Samaru to mingle and visit close markets within the community despite the curfew was capitalised by the hoodlums who regrouped and decided to confuse the area.

" The security operatives and soldiers were immediately mobilized to the area and they clamped down on the hoodlums. There were gunshots. People ran in all directions and everything came to a stop. The hoodlums ran away as they were overpowered by the superior firepower of the security operatives."

" Sadly, bullets penetrated the door of one house in the area and killed a boy. I believe he should have been buried by now," the source said.

Normalcy has since returned to the Samaru community with a reinforcement of security agents and soldiers. Other parts of Zaria were quiet and peaceful, as only small children were sighted playing football in empty streets.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command was not able to reply to our inquiry about the incident, as of press time on Tuesday evening.