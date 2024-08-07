Nigerian Who Wrote WASSCE 17 Times Bags Award in U.S

Dr Emmanuel Ahmadu, a Nigerian graduate who wrote the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 17 times, says he bagged an award in the U.S. on Aug. 3.

Ahmadu told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday that he was recognised as a Global Mental Health Advocate by the Marquis Who's Who 2024 in America.

NAN reports that Ahmadu, on June 8, received an honorary Doctorate Degree in International Affairs (DIA) from Global Seminary University, New York, in collaboration with GEPEA University, Portugal.

This prestigious recognition acknowledged his significant contributions to promoting peace, sustainable mental wellness and hope globally.

In addition, he was honoured as a Professional Doctoral Fellow by The Across Global Institute of Foreign Languages (AGIFL) for his outstanding leadership and global achievements in mental healthcare.

According to him, this honour places him in the calibre of past honorees like President Joe Biden, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates.

Ahmadu said his remarkable journey, marked by resilience and determination, had earned him the Marquis Who's Who in America recognition as a 2024 honoree for his significant impact on mental health advocacy.

"My recognition as a 2024 listee of Marquis Who's Who in America is a testament to my unwavering commitment to mental health advocacy and global influence in promoting mental well-being.

"This honour underscores my exceptional contributions and serves as an inspiration to countless individuals worldwide who are struggling with hopelessness, depression and suicidal thoughts.

"My journey from being a victim of mental trauma to becoming a global champion is a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of resilience and determination.

"Known for highlighting achievements of distinguished individuals worldwide for over 120 years, Marquis Who's Who has acknowledged my remarkable story and global influence in mental health advocacy.

"My journey from a challenging educational background to becoming a global beacon of hope is nothing short of extraordinary,"

Recounting his experience, Ahmadu said that due to family instability, he attended 16 primary schools and 14 secondary schools, sitting for his O'Level examinations 17 times over five years.

"Despite these challenges, I graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from the University of Benin, where I shone as an extraordinary student.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I also represented the University and the country and won several national and international awards.

"Additionally, I was honored with a Professional Doctoral Fellowship from the Across Global Institute of Foreign Languages.

"My recognition continued when I was honored by Black Leaders Worldwide™️ on LinkedIn on July 27, an organisation that celebrates distinguished black leaders making a difference globally.

"The recognition was shared by the organisation's founder, Germaine Moody," he said.

Ahmadu said that he also received a distinguished award for graduating from the year-long Hiram Civility Leadership Institute training in partnership with Renew America Together in Little Rock, Arkansas.

On his achievements, he said: "This award is expected to spur more of my groundbreaking mental health projects in the United States and worldwide as an emerging leader.

"It's only God Almighty that can make such a transformative story possible in my own time when we are yielded to Him, and we do not give up on our dreams and purpose in life.

"At different points in my educational journey, people, including my teachers, referred to me as a 'coconut head' in elementary school, but whenever I saw myself in the mirror, I saw someone different.

"I always said, 'Emmanuel, you're going to be so great in this life, you're a star and you will be recognised for positive global impacts'.

"I watched my association by consciously selecting a few purpose-driven, extraordinary and self-motivated people that I prayerfully asked from God, who played huge roles in transforming my academics, Christian life, career, and pursuits in life."