Nigeria: Tinunu Appoints New RMAFC Commissioners

7 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Pesident Tinubu said he expects the new federal commissioners to demonstrate absolute fidelity to the nation in the discharge of their duties.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following Nigerians as federal commissioners of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC):

(1) Mrs. Linda Nkechi Oti -- Abia

(2) Mr. Akpan Imo Effiong -- Akwa Ibom

(3) Mr. Enefe Ekene -- Anambra

(4) Professor Steve Ugba -- Benue

(5) Chief Eyonsa -- Cross-River

(6) Aruviere Egharhevwe -- Delta

(7) Nduka Henry Awuregu -- Ebonyi

(8) Mr. Victor Eboigbe -- Edo

(9) Honourable Wumi Ogunlola -- Ekiti

(10) Honourable Ozo Obumreme Obodougo -- Enugu

(11) Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Mashi -- Katsina

(12) Honourable Adamu Fanda -- Kano

(13) Dr. Kunle Wright -- Lagos

(14) Mr. Aliyu Almakura Abdulkadir -- Nasarawa

(15) Mr. Bako Shetima -- Niger

(16) Mr. Samuel Durojaye -- Ogun

(17) Mr. Nathaniel Adejutelegan -- Ondo

(18) Honourable Saad Bello Ibrahim -- Plateau

(19) Mr. Modu-Aji Juluri -- Yobe

(20) Alhaji Bello Rabiu Garba -- Zamfara

(21) Mr. Mohammed Kabeer Usman -- Gombe

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

The president expects the new federal commissioners to demonstrate absolute fidelity to the nation in the discharge of their duties.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

August 6, 2024

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.