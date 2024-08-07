Nigeria: Ndume Apologises to APC for Criticising Tinubu

Mr Ndume said he ought to have sought permission from the APC leaders before criticising the president publicly.

Borno South senator, Ali Ndume, has apologised to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for criticising the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Ndume, a member of the APC, apologised during a meeting with members of the party's National Working Committee (NWC) at its secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

The senator recently said President Tinubu had been caged at the Presidential Villa and that some forces are preventing well-meaning people from physically discussing the truth with the president.

He also granted an interview to Arise News TV where he criticised the policies of the president.

Amidst the criticisms, the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje and Basiru Ajibola, the party's secretary wrote a letter to the Senate demanding that Mr Ndume be removed as the chief whip of the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The party also directed that he should be replaced with Tahir Monguno, the senator for Borno North Senatorial District.

When the letter was read on the floor of the Senate, majority of the senators supported it through voice votes and Mr Ndume was subsequently removed.

I should've sought permission

After today's meeting with the party leaders, Mr Ndume told journalists that he initially ought to have sought permission from the APC leaders before criticising the president publicly.

He noted that all the criticisms were done because of his patriotism for the country and assured that he would ensure he gets clearance from the party leaders in subsequent times before commenting on issues.

"Yesterday, I was invited by the party and here I am to discuss family matters. Actually, the national chairman is not just a chairman to me but also a father. With what has happened, it is not surprising that I was invited to hear my side and we had a family discussion.

"I accepted the mistake of not talking to the party as a last point and I told the party that all my observations as a senior member of the family should have terminated or ended with the party. That is something that will be corrected moving forward. But whatever I said or did was out of patriotism.

"Those issues may have been said strongly but they are true. Again, I should have talked to the party as the last bus stop. Next time when I want to talk, I will come and get clearance or at least talk to the party," he said.

No expulsion

The senator also clarified that he was not expelled from the party.

"My membership? No, I have not been expelled. Even the party did not say we don't want you here because the party is my father.

"The only thing the party said is that 'If you don't want this house, you can go to any house.' But where will I go? This is my house," Mr Ndume added.

He however maintained that his criticisms was not to insult the president or mobilised against the ruling APC.

"The president and the Senate have nothing to do with this. The president did not take offence. I didn't insult the president or say anything against the party."

We're satisfied - APC

Responding, Mr Ganduje confirmed that the senator had apologised to the leadership of the party, noting that the party is satisfied with the apology.

The national chairman also disclosed that there is a plan to write to the Senate on the development.

"We are quite satisfied with his apology. As he said, we invited him. As a party, the APC is the father of everybody. We are free to invite legislators, members of the executive and even all appointed party members in the government. That is why we decided to come together.

"It is a family issue and we need to resolve it. We are writing to the National Assembly to convey what has transpired between Senator Ndume and the party. As you are aware, he has apologised to the party with the hope that they can review their position," Mr Ganduje added.