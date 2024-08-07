Nigeria: We'll Resist Attempt to Force Regime Change - Military

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, yesterday, described those, allegedly, calling for regime change under the guise of #EndBadGovernance protest as representing less than one per cent of the country's population. They expressed their resolve to resist such attempt.

Speaking at a joint press conference of the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies at Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, vowed that the military will defend the country's democracy with the last drop of their blood.

Equally yesterday, the federal government said it had identified and placed on its watch list individuals in the diaspora believed to be sponsoring the nationwide protests. It said their Nigerian accounts had been frozen.

The revelation came as Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered Deputy Inspectors General of Police for North-west and North-east zones, Bala Ciroma and Bello Makwashi, respectively, to take charge of operations in the states within the two geo-political zones, where subversive campaigns were ongoing under the guise of protests.

At the same time, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, yesterday, called on protesters in Nigeria to accede to appeal by President Bola Tinubu for dialogue.

Nonetheless, a degree of normalcy had begun to return to Kano, as the state government announced a relaxation of a 24-hour curfew imposed following five days hunger protests in the state.

In Kaduna State, the governor, Senator Uba Sani, said the protests in the country were not about hunger or bad governance, but sponsored to stoke anarchy for regime change.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, explained that the reason he imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state was to prevent an escalation of the protest. Mutfwang said if the demonstrations were allowed to continue, criminals would have hijacked it to wreak havoc on citizens.

Amid the curfew, 26 suspects, including eight minors, were, reportedly, arraigned at the Jos High Court on charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace and order.

Bauchi State Governor, and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, said while he recognised the level of suffering and hardship in the country, he could not allow the breakdown of law and order to continue.

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Hamzat, who appeared on the Arise News channel, yesterday, disclosed that the state government would continue to engage with the youth in the achievement of its set goals and programmes.

Nevertheless, Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square extended the order restricting protesters in the state to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota and Peace Park, Ketu area of the state, pending the full compliance with the protocol.

Meanwhile, police launched a crackdown on treasonable protesters and arrested over 90 suspects in connection with the display of foreign flags as well as call for military takeover.

Speaking at the joint press conference yesterday, Musa stated that the military and other security agencies will continue to go after those encouraging attempts at unconstitutional change of government or subversion, and those into vandalism or destruction of lives and property.

The defence chief said the military were only after people who did not mean well for the country, and enemies of the state. He stressed that anyone who made himself an enemy of the state must be willing to face the law.

Musa stated, "We encourage the youth to dialogue with authority, as violence will do the nation no good. The ongoing hardship is not peculiar to Nigeria alone; it is a global issue. We are not isolated in the suffering and hunger; it is a new world order, so we must speak with one voice in support of our dear country."

He assured the public that the military will remain professional in the discharge of their duties, adding that they have ordered their men on the field to respect the rights of Nigerians.

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, said the armed forces were the power behind democracy in Nigeria. Ogalla said the military were committed to defending the country's democratic journey. He regretted that the protests had taken a negative dimension, and become subversive.

Ogalla stated, "People are now displaying flags of foreign nations and openly calling for unconstitutional change of government. Protesters asking for foreign intervention in our country. This shows that the intentions of these protesters are not in tandem with the aspirations of many Nigerians.

"This protest is sponsored by foreign and subversive elements, who are bent on distorting the peace that we have enjoyed in the last 25 years. It is obvious that the sponsors have other sinister motives other than the one they told the protesters.

"We will not renege on our responsibility. We are ready to defend the country with the last drop of our blood, that I can assure you."

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, said there had been different dimensions to the security challenge in the country in the past five days.

Lagbaja said the country had witnessed wanton destruction of property, loss of lives, and even stretching the insecurity in the country to the point of treason and subversion.

He stated, "The Nigerian Army will not sit by and watch the nation slide into anarchy. The troops of Nigerian Army will continue to work in conjunction with other security agencies to maintain law and order.

"Our return to democracy in 1999 as a nation cost us blood and treasure. My appeal to the youth is that what we have witnessed in the past five days is a needless investment of blood and treasure by calling for unconstitutional change of government."

Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, disclosed that the federal government had identified and placed on watch list individuals in the diaspora sponsoring the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests. Nandap made this known in Abuja at the combined news conference by the heads of security agencies and service chiefs. She added that the sponsors will be arrested when entering the country.

According to her, "We have identified some diaspora sponsors; they are on our watch list. Any attempt they make to come into the country, we will be notified, and they will be picked up and handed to the appropriate authority."

The immigration boss said the service had, in response to the protests, deployed more officers to land borders and airports to ensure effective manning of those entry ports. She stated that NIS had equally stepped up surveillance to prevent foreign intervention in the country.

Similarly, Egbetokun said the police had uncovered some sponsors, but he declined to give further information on them.

The IG said some bank accounts of such individuals had been blocked, and "many of them reside abroad. We have identified some diaspora sponsors; they are on our watch list".

Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, represented by the service's spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said the service was monitoring those concerned.

Bichi said the DSS was also working with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit to identify more people behind the protest's funding.

IG Orders DIGs Ciroma, Makwashi to Lead Police Operation in North-east, North-west

Egbetokun ordered DIGs Ciroma and Makwashi to take charge of operations in the states within the North-west and North-east zones, respectively, where subversive campaigns were, allegedly, ongoing under the guise of protests.

The IG also tasked the duo to stabilise the situation in the zones and prevent further violence in the affected states.

A statement by force spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the police had also issued a stern warning against the display of foreign flags during protests and call for military takeover, categorising such actions as treasonable felony.

Adejobi said the order followed a wave of violent protests, particularly, in Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, and Katsina states, where protesters brandished the Russian flag.

Adejobi said ongoing investigations revealed that protest organisers in those states were luring innocent children into participating in the unpatriotic and criminal acts.

According to him, over 90 suspects have been arrested, including tailors who sewed the flags and their sponsors. He added that efforts were underway to apprehend others, who sponsored the production of the flags and fuelled the treasonable acts.

ECOWAS Commission Enjoins Protesters to Embrace Dialogue

ECOWAS Commission called on protesters in Nigeria to accede to appeal by Tinubu for dialogue.

In a statement, yesterday, ECOWAS Commission said it had been "closely monitoring the ongoing protests by citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and deeply regrets reports of violence in the course of the protests and the unfortunate death of some protesters as well as alleged looting and destruction of public and private properties".

The statement added, "The commission extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and sympathises with the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria over the losses.

"The ECOWAS Commission recognises the right of citizens to peaceful protests, as guaranteed by the 2001 ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

"The commission welcomes the State of the Nation address of 4th August 2024 by H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and urges the protesters and all stakeholders to heed the president's call for inclusive dialogue for the resolution of all grievances and for the preservation of peace and security in Nigeria and the ECOWAS region, at large."

Normalcy Gradually Returns to Kano as Govt Relaxes Curfew

Normalcy began to return to Kano State as the state government, yesterday, announced the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew it had imposed in the state following five days of anti-hunger protests.

This announcement was made by the Commissioner of Police, Dogo Salman, at a joint security meeting with Governor Abba Yusuf, at Government House, Kano.

Salman stated that the decision to relax the curfew hours reflected the improved security situation and the efforts of the security agencies in restoring normalcy to the state.

The police commissioner emphasised the government's commitment to maintaining peace and order in the state, while gradually easing restrictions to allow residents resume their daily activities.

Yusuf urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and abide by the curfew regulations to ensure continued safety and stability in the state.

But a group, Nigerian Patriotic Front Movement (NPFM), alleged that the mayhem and wanton destruction of public and private property in Kano was perpetrated by Tinubu's supporters.

At a press conference in Kano by its Chairman, Abdulmajid Daudu, NPFM accused the president of blame game in the aftermath of the violence that marred the protests in Kano State.

Daudu said the president refused to address the demands of the people, which included high cost of living, bad governance, and extreme poverty in the country.

Similarly, leaders of the Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth wing condemned the act of raising Russian flags during the ongoing nationwide protest in Kano.

Addressing journalists in Kano, leader of the group, Balarabe Rufai, described the act as treasonable.

Rufai also condemned the wanton destruction of live and property that marred the protests in some northern cities.

Sani: Protests Sponsored, About Regime Change, Not Hardship or Bad Governance

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, said the protests in the country were not about hunger or bad governance, but a sponsored attempt to stoke anarchy and force regime change.

Sani commended the security agencies for their professionalism in handling the violent activities of protesters in Kaduna and Zaria.

Speaking while assessing the security situation in Kaduna, the governor said the police acted professionally in containing the protesters.

He stated, "I want to commend the security for managing the situation, because if you noticed what happened, some of the children are even climbing the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) of the police, which showed that the police are very understanding.

"They acted professionally for them to even allow children, because they realised that those children were underage. We are investigating the situation."

The governor dismissed the notion that the violent protests were about bad governance or hunger. He said the initial genuine protests were hijacked by sponsored elements exploiting uneducated and underage children.

Sani sympathised with innocent residents affected by the 24-hour curfew. He said many of them could not earn a living or go to the market due to the curfew.

He attributed the protests to external influences, citing the involvement of children aged 9-14 waving flags of another country.

He stated that the violent protest was "a deliberate attempt to create anarchy, taking advantage of the psychology of the children and the cultural closeness to neighbouring countries, like Niger Republic".

According to the governor, "The sad aspect of what has happened is that innocent people are now at home. These are people who are supposed to come out and earn their own living.

"When you see, particularly, children within the ages of nine, 10 and 14 now raising the flag of another country, you will agree with me that it is well designed and sponsored by some elements who are calling for anarchy in their own country.

"They took advantage by using the psychology of those children, knowing full well that here in northern Nigeria, our people are close to our neighbouring countries, like Niger Republic, making them to believe that what happened in Niger Republic can happen in Nigeria; what happened in Burkina-Faso can happen in Nigeria, and what happened in Mali can happen in Nigeria.

"So, as far as I am concerned, the protest has nothing to do with bad governance or hunger or anything. Those that came out a few days ago were sponsored by some people who took advantage of the fact that most of the children are not even educated and, of course, they are under aged."

Mutfwang: We Imposed Curfew Because Protest Had Been Infiltrated by Criminals

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, said the reason he imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state was because of the escalation of the protests. Mutfwang said if the protest was allowed to continue, criminals would hijack it to wreak havoc on citizens.

The governor, in a state-wide broadcast, yesterday, commended the protesters in the state for demonstrating a high sense of responsibility from the outset of the protests.

He, however, said he imposed the curfew because criminals were already infiltrating the protest to cause mayhem.

Mutfwang stated, "I have never been more proud than now for the privilege of being your leader. Since the commencement of your constitutionally guaranteed right of protest, you have demonstrated, to the admiration of other Nigerians and even the international community, that the glorious days of the beautiful and peaceful Plateau are back!

"But my dear brothers and sisters, the more we continue with the protests, the more the likelihood of being hijacked by sponsored criminals and hoodlums, like we began to notice from Sunday evening.

"Based on the intelligence at our disposal, we know the lawful protests have been infiltrated by criminals, who were waiting for an opportunity to loot shops, attack and rob innocent citizens of their hard-earned belongings.

"We even saw the display of foreign flags by some of these criminally-minded intruders. So, as a responsible government, we had to take proactive steps to prevent further acts of criminality. Thus, the 24-hour curfew we imposed on Jos-Bukuru metropolis starting from Sunday midnight."

Meanwhile, 26 suspects, including eight minors, were arraigned at the Jos High Court on charges relating to criminal conspiracy, membership of unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace and disturbance of order, amid the curfew.

The minors will be taken to a young people's home for correction, while the adults will be remanded at the Jos Custodial Centre until they provide witnesses.

According to a terse statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Musa Ashoms, the suspects pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge, despite being arrested in the act.

The offences contravened Sections 59, 66, 77, and 104 of the Plateau State Penal Code 2017.

In his continuing efforts to enhance the security of lives and promote peaceful coexistence in the state, Mutfwang convened an expanded meeting with critical stakeholders in the Jos/Bukuru metropolis.

We Can't Allow Breakdown of Law and Order to Continue, Mohammed Declares

Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of PDP Governors' Forum, Bala Mohammed, lamented the level of suffering and hardship in the country, but insisted government could no longer allow the breakdown of law and order to continue.

"There is a lot of hardship," Mohammed said, as he tried to contain the violence that erupted in Bauchi.

"Protests are the rights of everyone in a democracy. It is the right of the people to show anger," he said.

But he expressed displeasure over violence that erupted during the protest in Azare, the headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area.

Mohammed said, "We are with the youth in Bauchi State, but at the same time, we are not with those who want to unleash mayhem, violence and destruction of lives and property. We cannot allow this breakdown of law and order to go beyond the manifestation we have seen today in Bauchi."

He commended the security personnel for containing the violence, adding that all hands must be on deck to ensure there is no repeat of what happened in Azare and some parts of the Bauchi metropolis.

The governor stated, "We are assuring all the people of Bauchi of their safety and security through persuasion and ensuring that security agencies go by the rules of engagement.

"This will ensure that there is no arbitrariness, subjectivity and arbitrary use of force and at the same time being firm to ensure that lives and property are protected."

Lagos Deputy Governor Stresses Continuous Youth Engagement for Development

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Hamzat, said the state government would continue to engage with the youth to collaborate and partner in achieving their goals and programmes.

Speaking yesterday on the Arise TV programme, "The Morning Show", Hamzat added that the Lagos State government had been engaging the youth across different sectors to get them involved in how things were done and run in the country.

He said Lagos was committed to providing the youth with "cutting-edge" facilities and technology, and empowering them to reach their full potential, including the desire to drive innovation and growth in the state.

The deputy governor highlighted some of the initiatives the current administration had put in place to ensure that the youth were engaged and unleashed their potential for prosperity. He said some of the youth in the state were being sponsored to different countries to see how things were done.

Hamzat stated that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration would be remembered for laudable projects it had embarked upon, which would be a legacy of the administration. He listed some of them to include road infrastructure, agriculture and food security, and transportation, comprising the three major means of transportation, namely, road, water, and rail, among other projects.

The deputy governor said the state government had introduced three telephone lines by which residents could interact with officials.

The numbers were for Ministry of Youth and Social Development (+2347077178295), Information and Strategy (+2348119655788), and the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement (+2348025224347).

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said, "This is the way it should be. This is Lagos. We will always choose dialogue above violence, which is never our way."

However, Justice Sherifat Sonaike, who extended the order restricting protesters in Lagos to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota and Peace Park, Ketu area of the state, said the order followed an application by the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN.

The judge said the application was granted, having complied with the pre-action protocols for pre-emptive remedies ordered last week by another vacation judge, Justice Emmanuel Ogundare.

Pedro, who was represented in court by Director for Civil Litigations, Mr Hameed Oyenuga, told the court yesterday that the earlier court order had been served on all the respondents in compliance with the pre-action protocols for pre-emptive reliefs sought by the attorney-general against the representatives of the protesters.

Listed in the application as co-defendants are Adamma Ukpabi and Tosin Harsogba (for Active Citizens Group); Comrade Juwon Sanyaolu and Hassan Soweto (for Take it Back Movement); Persons unknown and Commissioner of Police, Lagos State.

Security Agents Avert Attack on Delta Broadcasting Service

A combined team of policemen and soldiers from 3 Battalion, Effurun, yesterday, averted an attack on Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS), Edjeba, in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The security agents, as early as 6am, weaved a web of cordon around the station following intelligence about a planned protest at the entrance of the radio and television outfit.

THISDAY gathered that a notice was sent out by yet-to-be-identified organisers of the protest hinging their move on alleged subtle directive by the state government to its broadcast outfits not to relay any report about the ongoing agitations by aggrieved Nigerians and, particularly, as it concerns the state.

The notice obtained by THISDAY, read, "Notice! Notice!! Notice. To all patriots. This is to inform all well-meaning Nigerians that the ongoing hardship protest will be taking place tomorrow (yesterday) at Warri DBS gate along NPA expressway. Come with a black top. Time: 7am. Date: 6th August, 2024. Announcer: Warri End bad government group. Please don't come alone. Thank you as you show unconditional love to your country."

It was gathered that security agents, on receiving the intelligence, surprised the organisers by deploying personnel at strategic positions around the broadcast station, thereby foiling the plan.

APC Accuses Rivers Govt of Attack on Secretariat

The caretaker committee chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, accused the state government of sponsoring the #EndBadGovernance protesters that attacked the party's secretariat on Monday.

But the Commissioner for Information and Communication in the state, Joe Johnson, denied the allegation. Johnson stressed that the allegation was a frivolous claim by APC to discredit the governor's peaceful character.

Okocha was reacting to the attack on the APC secretariat on Aba Road, where protesters-turned-hoodlums destroyed the party's giant billboard. He told journalists in Port Harcourt that those that vandalised the party's secretariat threatened to come back for another attack.

Okocha stated, "Today, the issue in point is the vandalisation of the APC secretariat by hoodlums, who were arranged, sponsored by a source, which in the course of this our engagement I will reveal. I will name the source; we are not scared to name the source because the situation has become so political."

But Johnson said it was not in the character of the current state government to destroy other people's property.

He said, "The governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, is the Peace Advocate of the Silverbird in Year 2023. He is a thoroughbred, not somebody that has destruction in his gene. It is not in his bloodline. He is the most enduring governor."

Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, advised everyone to conduct their demonstrations peacefully within designated locations.

Disu said the police would provide adequate protection and isolate any criminal elements.

In a statement, Disu said, "The police will act decisively to arrest and prosecute any individuals who attempt to infringe on the rights of others or engage in criminal activities under the guise of the protest. The police will take necessary and decisive action immediately the protest stops being peaceful."

ADF: Why Igbo Chose Non-resistant Sit-at-Home

An Igbo group, Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), said it believed the reason the South-east zone of the country appeared not to have participated in the ongoing protest was their resolve to adopt a non-resistant style in pursuing the cause of good governance and justice.

The group said it would appear that the people had accepted that non-violent resistance of sit-at-home was more effective to draw attention to the injustice and bad governance often foisted on them from outside Igboland.

ADF, however, dismissed as wrong notion the assertion that Ndigbo were not in support of the nationwide protest to end bad governance, tagged #EndBadGovernance Protest by the organisers.

The clarification was contained in a statement released by ADF, Tuesday, and jointly signed by its National President, Professor Ukachukwu A. Awuzie, and National Secretary, Hon. Abia Onyike.

President Yet to Engage People's Demands, CSOs Allege

A coalition of 14 civil society groups faulted President Bola Tinubu's Sunday broadcast. They stated that the president did not address the core demands of Nigerians across the country, who were calling for good governance and immediate change from the downward trend in accountability and social development.

The groups also said the president failed to acknowledge that the security forces' response to protesters had resulted in the extra-judicial killing of several protesters, and missed the opportunity to assure the nation that their perpetrators will be held accountable.

The statement by the groups was signed by Accountability Lab Nigeria, BudgIT Foundation, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria Fix Politics, Global Rights, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Media Rights Agenda (MRA), Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC), Sesor Empowerment Foundation, TechHer, Women Advocate Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), and Yiaga Africa.

The statement said, "The Nigerian government must not forget that sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria, from whom government, through this constitution, derives all its powers and authority. Section 14(2)(a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), thus, it is imperative to engage citizens from the perspective of their needs within their stated demands.

"Over the last few weeks, Nigerians have planned, mobilised, curated different demands, and given the government adequate notice. We recognise that citizens have taken ownership of the demand to #EndBadGovernance and have contributed to the list of demands in circulation from their pain points.

"As civil society groups and stakeholders in the polity, we have streamlined the demands based on consultations, to midwife a peaceful and holistic engagement of issues by the government."