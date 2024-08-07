Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, has entreated the electorate to avoid voting 'skirt and blouse' in the upcoming 2024 General Election.

The NDC flagbearer said he would need a majority in Parliament to execute an agenda of reviving the economy, to reverse the economic mess the current government has plunged Ghana into.

Also known as split-ticket voting, skirt and blouse is where a voter votes for a presidential candidate of a particular party and vote for a parliamentary candidate of a different party.

Addressing a mini rally at Binduri, in the Upper East Region, as part of his campaign tour of the region on Sunday, former President Mahama said skirt and blouse vote would not be in the internet of the NDC.

"Avoid any sort of skirt and blouse on December 7. We need majority in Parliament to be able to do what you want us to do for you. No skirt and blouse.

"A skirt and blouse vote will be like sending me into the boxing ring and tying my hands behind me. So when you vote for JM on December 7 as President, vote for Issifu Mahmoud as MP for Binduri (and by extension our parliamentary candidates)," he said to the charged crowd.

According to the former President, the NDC has capable men and women to turn the economy around and create opportunities for all Ghanaians and not a few.

He said the NDC is known for developing the human resource base of the country; a reason his government initiated the Community Day Senior High School, and the only secondary school in Binduri in particular to educate the future generation.

The NDC flagbearer said the propaganda being spread that he would cancel the free senior high school policy if elected were malicious and intended to score cheap political point.

He said NDC government has always created equal opportunities for Ghanaians and would not depart from that tradition if given the opportunity to govern again.

The former President said the recruitment of personnel into the security services would be regionalised, to ensure fair enlistment into the services.

He said his next government would recruit 20,000 persons into the security services to match the UN police to citizen ratio, to beef up security for the roll-out of the 24-hour economy.

His campaign for day-two took him to Binduri, Zebilla, Nabdam and Bolgatanga East, where he interacted with market folks, students, traditional and religious leaders and other interest groups.