Nigeria: Paris 2024 - Amusan Headlines Day 12 for Team Nigeria

Tobi Amusan, the 100m Hurdles World Record holder, is set to embark on her highly anticipated quest for an Olympic medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

Despite her impressive collection of medals from various competitions, including the World Championship, Commonwealth Games, African Championship, African Games, and Diamond League, an Olympic medal has eluded her.

Amusan's Olympic journey began in 2016 at the Rio Games, where she reached the semifinals.

She came agonizingly close to a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing fourth.

Now, at 27, she is poised to make a strong impact at the Paris Games, starting on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Samuel Ogazi, the 18-year-old history-maker, will compete in the men's 400m final.

As the first Nigerian to reach this stage since Innocent Egbunike's heroics at the Seoul 1988 Games, Ogazi aims to set new records and potentially secure a podium finish.

Other athletes

Other Nigerian athletes in action on Wednesday include Nathaniel Ezekiel, Udodi Onwuzurike, and Ella Onojuvwevwo, who will compete in the men's 400m Hurdles, men's 200m, and women's 400m final events, respectively.

Edose Ibadin will be competing in the men's 800m event

Following Blessing Oborududu's disappointing exit, Christianah Tolulope Ogunsanya will take to the wrestling mat against Khulan Batkhuyag, seeking to revive Team Nigeria's medal hopes.

The action-packed Day 12 will conclude with Nigeria's D'Tigress facing the United States in the women's basketball quarterfinals.

Full Schedule

ATHLETICS (Stade de France)

9:15 - Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Tobi Amusan

10:55 - Men's 800m Round 1 - Edose Ibadin

18:35 - Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-Final - Ezekiel Nathaniel

19:02 - Men's 200m Semi-Final - Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike

19:45 - Women's 400m Semi-Final - Ella Onojuvwevwo

WRESTLING (Champ-de-Mars Arena Mat B)

10:00 - Women's 53kg 1/8 final - Christianah Tolulope Ogunsanya vs. Khulan Batkhuyag

CYCLING TRACK (Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines)

12:26 - Women's Keirin, First Round - Ese Ukpeseraye

BASKETBALL (Pierre Mauroy Stadium)

20:30 - Basketball Women's Quarterfinal (#43) - Nigeria vs. United States