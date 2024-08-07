Zimbabwe: Chamisa Slams Government Over Crackdown - Says 'Proper Election' Key to Solve Political Instability

OPPOSITION politician Nelson Chamisa has denounced the ongoing repression of pro-democracy activists which he says stems from last year's disputed general elections, and has called for a "proper" plebiscite.

The government has intensified its crackdown on pro-democracy activists and opposition supporters who are accused of plotting protests in the country ahead of the 44th SADC Summit.

Chamisa said since last year's plebiscite, the political landscape has witnessed instability.

"Following the discredited, illegal and disputed 2023 General Elections, Zimbabweans have not known normalcy or peace.

"As of now, 78 families and a one-year-old child are without their loved ones. This is because the 78 political prisoners hold different political views and dared to express themselves and exercise their freedom of association.

"On the 16th of June 2024, these political prisoners were celebrating Africa Youth Day before being forcibly taken to prison where they remain 45 days later.

"In addition, the families of Namatai Kwekeza (a human rights defender), Samuel Gwenzi (Civil society), Robson Chere (trade unionist), Promise Munkuli and Vusimuzi Moyo are without their loved ones for no reason other than their association with wanting a better Zimbabwe, advocating for women, young people, workers and speaking out against injustices," said Chamisa.

The crackdown on opposition figures has been widely condemned by rights watchdogs and foreign diplomats in the country who accuse the government of shrinking the democratic space.

"Many other people (young and old) are spending nights in the prison cells after being taken abruptly and brazenly for no crime but being targets for simply exercising their constitutional freedom of association.

"In Zimbabwe, being an active conscious citizen and being young has become a crime. The citizens, especially the young people, are persecuted for their beliefs and for wanting better lives.

"In Zimbabwe, it has been turned criminal to be young. This assault and onslaught on the citizens is a clarion call for unity across political divides to condemn and rebuke these violations, violence and injustice.

"Fellow citizens of @SADC_News and all African countries, this can't be civilized politics. This is bizarre, abnormal and must be condemned by all progressives across the world," added Chamisa.