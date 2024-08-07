Zimbabwe: Crackdown On Activists Raises Global Alarm

Human rights and civil society organizations across Africa have raised alarms over the intensifying repression in Zimbabwe, warning of a severe crackdown on civic freedoms and democratic principles.

In a statement, forty-four organizations from across the continent castigated what they termed state-sponsored violence which have been characterised by arbitrary arrests and brutal harassment of human rights activists and opposition members.

"Human rights and civil society organizations across the African continent are deeply concerned about the severe restriction of civic space and the systematic erosion of fundamental freedoms in Zimbabwe," the statement from Civic Society Organizations reads.

"The recent escalation in state-sponsored repression, characterized by abductions, arbitrary arrests and unjust denial of bail, torture, and harassment of human rights activists and opposition political members, represents a profoundly disturbing trend," read the statement

The arrests come at a critical time, just ahead of the 44th session of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government.

Human rights groups argue that this oppressive environment represents a direct assault on the fundamental rights of Zimbabwean citizens and a blatant violation of democratic principles and international standards.

"This repressive environment is particularly concerning ahead of the 44th session of the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government scheduled for 17 August 2024. It constitutes a direct assault on the fundamental rights of Zimbabwean citizens and an egregious violation of democratic principles and international standards," the statement continues.

A recent incident involving the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) has drawn significant attention.

"The recent brutal crackdown on the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) exemplifies this escalating repression. ZINASU, a united front of Zimbabwean tertiary students, is dedicated to protecting students from exploitation and oppression, defending academic freedoms and rights, and promoting democracy," noted the statement

The incident, the CSOs said is not isolated but rather part of a broader pattern of intimidation, arbitrary arrests, and victimization of civic groups and the opposition as over 77 democracy activists are currently languishing in pre-trial detention after being denied bail by the High Court for holding a peaceful meeting in Harare.

"The detained members include children, elderly men, and women, some of whom were severely beaten and tortured while in custody," the statement highlights.

The judiciary and law enforcement agencies in Zimbabwe are increasingly being weaponized to persecute political opponents. Notably, opposition politician Job Sikhala was detained for 595 days from June 2022, frequently denied bail, kept in leg irons, in solitary confinement, and often denied access to his lawyer and relatives. Obert Masaraure, president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), has also faced numerous prolonged criminal proceedings and pre-trial detentions, recently being convicted of Obstruction of Justice for a tweet in solidarity with an arrested colleague.

"There has been a disturbing rise in extrajudicial killings, forming part of state-sanctioned violence against activists," the statement asserts. Following the controversial August 2023 elections, several opposition members were abducted, tortured, and killed, including political activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya.

Furthermore, recent death threats issued by Zimbabwe's Information Minister, Jenfan Muswere, accusing the opposition and civil society organizations of planning chaos, exacerbate fears. President Mnangagwa's remarks warning against "rogue elements" inciting civil disorder ahead of the SADC Summit underscore the state's intent to suppress dissent.

"Recent death threats issued by Zimbabwe's Information Minister, Mr. Jenfan Muswere, accusing the opposition and civil society organizations of planning to instigate chaos and subversive activities, further exacerbate fears.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"President Mnangagwa's remarks warning against 'rogue elements' inciting civil disorder ahead of the SADC Summit underscore the state's intent to suppress dissent," read the statement

On July 31, 2024, pro-democracy activist Namatai Kwekweza, trade unionist Robson Chere, and opposition members Samuel Gwenzi and Vusumuzi Moyo were apprehended by suspected security service officers from a flight to Victoria Falls for a civil society workshop.

"These rights are central to Zimbabwe's constitutional democracy, providing a vital avenue for citizens to advance their objectives of promoting human rights and freedoms. Gatherings of student unions, political parties, and civil society organizations have never posed a security threat. We demand a clear and coherent explanation from the authorities for such heavy-handed actions, which only serve to heighten unnecessary security fears ahead of the SADC Summit," said the CSOs.