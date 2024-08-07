Mali: Niger Follows Mali, Cutting Ties With Ukraine Over Support to Rebel Groups

Niger's military junta has announced it has cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine, following a similar decision by neighboring Mali, after Ukraine admitted it had provided intelligence to rebel groups involved in a fight in northern Mali that killed dozens of Malian soldiers along with fighters of Russia's Wagner mercenary group.

Niger said Tuesday it was cutting ties with Ukraine "with immediate effect", accusing Kyiv of supporting "terrorist groups".

"The government of the Republic of Niger, in total solidarity with the government and people of Mali, decides in complete sovereignty to sever diplomatic relations between the Republic of Niger and Ukraine with immediate effect," government spokesman Amadou Abdramane said in a televised statement.

He added that Niger would ask the UN Security Council to debate Ukraine's "aggression".

On Monday Mali cut ties with Ukraine after the Ukrainian intelligence agency admitted that it had been involved in providing information to Tuareg separatists during a military engagement in the north of Mali at the end of July.

Series of coups

Among those killed were dozens of Malian soldiers and several members of Russia's Wagner paramilitary group, in what appeared to be Wagner's heaviest defeat since it stepped in two years ago to help Mali's military authorities fight insurgent groups.

Niger and Mali, both run by military governments that took power in recent coups, have turned to Russia for military help after ending defence agreements with France.

Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia since its invasion in May 2022, has condemned Mali's decision to sever relations, calling it short-sighted and hasty, and asserting that Kyiv rejects the allegation of its support for international terrorism.

