Nigeria: Kaduna Governor Links Protests to External Influences, Begins Probe

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State yesterday linked the #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria protest to external influences, citing the involvement of children, aged 9-14, who waved flags of another country.

The governor, while assessing the security situation in the state, expressed concern for the innocent residents affected, including those who could not earn a living or go to the market due to the curfew.

He said the protest was a deliberate attempt to create anarchy, take advantage of the psychology of the children and the cultural closeness to neighbouring countries as Niger Republic.

He dismissed the notion that the protests were about bad governance or hunger, suggesting that initial genuine protesters were hijacked by sponsored elements exploiting uneducated and underage children.

Sani, however, commended the security forces for their professional handling of the situation, allowing underage children to climb on police vehicles without resorting to force.

He said: "An investigation into the matter is ongoing.The sad aspect of what has happened is that a whole of innocent people are now at home. These are people who are suppose to come out and earn their own living.

"When you see, particularly children within the ages of nine, 10 and 14 now raising the flag of another country, you will agree with me that it's well designed, sponsored by some elements who are calling for anarchy in their own country.

"They took advantage by using the psychology of those children, knowing fully that here in Northern Nigeria, our people are close to our neighbouring countries, such as Niger Republic, making them to believe that what happened in Niger Republic can happen in Nigeria; what happened in Burkina Faso can happen in Nigeria and what happened in Mali can happen in Nigeria.

"So, as far as I'm concerned, the protest has nothing to do with bad governance or hunger or anything."

Those that came out a few days ago were sponsored by some people who took advantage of the facts that most of children are not even educated and, of course, are under-aged."

"I want to commend the security agencies for managing the situation because if you noticed what happened, some of the children were even climbing the Armoured Personnel Carrier of the police, which showed that the police are very understanding.

"They acted professionally for them to even allow the children because they realized that those children were underaged. We are investigating the situation."