Nigeria: Army Detains Soldier Over Death of Protester in Kaduna

7 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian Army has detained a soldier who killed a 16-year-old boy, Ismail Mohammed, while attempting to stop hoodlums who were causing mayhem in Samaru, Zaria, in Kaduna State on Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops received a distress call that some hoodlums gathered in Samaru area of Zaria in large numbers, burning tyres on the road and pelting stones on security personnel.

He said the troops immediately mobilised and arrived at the scene to disperse the mob and enforce the curfew imposed by the state government.

"On arrival at the scene, the hoodlums brazenly attempted attacking the troops, prompting a soldier to fire a warning shot to scare the hoodlums away, which unfortunately led to the death of a 16-year-old boy, Ismail Mohammed.

"The soldier involved has since been arrested and undergoing interrogation as of the time of this report," he said.

Nwachukwu said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja was saddened by the unfortunate incident.

He said the COAS had sent a high-powered delegation led by the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Lander Saraso, to visit and condole with the family of the deceased.

According to him, the deceased was buried according to Islamic rites, with senior military officers of the Nigerian army in attendance. (NAN)

