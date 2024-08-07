Ghana: Reject NPP Inducements On Election Day - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

THE running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku- Agyemang, has called on the electorates to reject any vote-buying inducements by the ruling party.

She warned that such inducements only bring hardships and deny them meaningful development and better quality of life.

Addressing a community durbar at Budumbram, in the Gomoa East Constituency, on Monday, as part of her three-day campaign tour of the Central Region, Prof. Opoku- Agyemang, noted that state resources should be used to create jobs for the youth but not be hoarded for vote-buying on election day as the ruling NPP intends doing.

"The money they will bring cannot sustain you for a day, and such money cannot build your polyclinic.

It cannot construct your road, and it cannot also fix the deplorable school buildings that threaten the life of your wards; the 200, 500 Ghana Cedis cannot fix them," she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang explained that good governance is when there is a proper policy in place to provide a better life for all Ghanaians as the NDC has promised to do with the 24-hour Economy, the Women's Development Bank, and the Big Push policy for massive infrastructure development across the country.

She urged electorates to vote massively for the NDC flagbearer, Mr John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming December 7 general elections and the Gomoa East parliamentary candidate, Desmond De-Graft Paitoo to bring development to the area.