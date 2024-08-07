Liberia: MIA Boss Calls for Radical Change in Local Governance

The Minister of Internal Affairs, F. Sakila Nyumalin, has called for a radical transformation in Liberia's governance practices. Since taking office in March 2024, Minister Nyumalin has vowed to move beyond "business as usual" and implement a new era of accountability and transparency in public service, especially local government operations.

He made these remarks on Monday, August 5, at the opening session of a week-long orientation for local government officials in Gompa City, Nimba County, under the theme: "Building a New Liberia through Decentralization."

"Every member of our administration, from Ministers to County Superintendents, Chiefs, and City Mayors, must uphold these values," declared Minister Nyumalin.

He emphasized the importance of understanding and executing roles with dedication to build a solid foundation for decentralized governance. He reminded officials of the trust placed in them and urged them to work cohesively to meet the needs of the Liberian people.

Minister Nyumalin highlighted the government's ambitious "ARREST Agenda", stressing that its success depends on officials knowing their duties and fulfilling them effectively. He stated that citizens must see and feel the impact of their government through equitable service delivery and inclusive development initiatives.

The Minister praised President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's legislative agenda, which focuses on political, administrative, and fiscal decentralization. He emphasized that the implementation of the Local Government Act of 2018 is crucial for fostering civic satisfaction, promoting accountability, and enhancing good governance.

"Liberia, at 177 years old, has endured too much suffering. Despite our rich human and natural resources, we still lack significant infrastructural development," Minister Nyumalin remarked. He attributed past shortcomings to the absence of transformative leadership and hailed President Boakai's administration as the beginning of a new chapter for Liberia.

He called on officials to adopt creativity, innovation, and accountability as their guiding principles. "We must eliminate excuses and forge ahead with dignity, creativity, and critical thinking to solve challenges," he urged, emphasizing the need to restore public trust by diligently fulfilling their duties and working closely with the communities they serve.

Minister Nyumalin also announced that the county development approach would no longer follow old practices. The County Development Agenda (CDA) Framework will guide interventions in counties, districts, and communities, with County Development Officers playing a crucial role in monitoring and reporting progress.

In his closing remarks, Minister Nyumalin thanked the Vice President, the Government, and the UNDP for their support. He expressed appreciation for all participants and resource teams contributing to the orientation. "Pay keen attention and ask all necessary questions," he advised attendees, emphasizing the importance of this orientation in equipping officials to serve the Liberian people effectively.

The week-long orientation aims to empower county and local government officials with the knowledge and tools needed to implement the CDA Framework, ensuring targeted interventions that address the diverse needs and priorities of Liberia's regions.