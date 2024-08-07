Liberia: House's Judiciary Cmt'ee Begins Public Hearings On Presidential Transition Bill

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, Representative Michael Thomas, has expressed strong support for the modification of the Presidential Transition Bill.

A statement issued on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, says the legislation, developed by the Law Reform Commission of Liberia, aims to establish a comprehensive legal framework that ensures a unified transfer of power between democratically elected administrations.

The bill further seeks to eliminate the historical challenges associated with transitions, thereby safeguarding democratic principles and values while incorporating best practices recognized internationally.

Speaking at a daylong public hearing on Capitol Hill, Rep. Thomas emphasized the importance of basing policy decisions on solid evidence.

He advocated for the enhancement of legal frameworks to promote transparency and ensure equal participation in the legislative process.

The hearing, convened in the joint chambers of the Capitol, was organized by a Joint Committee on Judiciary, Elections, Executive, and Good Governance, following a recent directive from the plenary.

It can be recalled, that President Joseph Boakai submitted the Presidential Transition Bill to the House of Representatives for consideration and eventual enactment into law.

The President highlighted that the implementation of this bill would significantly reduce procedural errors and help avert potential national crises, noting that Liberia has experienced numerous democratic transitions without a standardized legal framework to guide them.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Joint Committee acknowledged the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including the National Democratic Institute of Liberia, local and international NGOs, the National Elections Commission, and civil society organizations, in supporting the review process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Scores of officials, Stakeholders, and International Partners participated in the hearing; they include: Executive Branch Representatives, Legal Advisor to the President, Minister of Justice, Governance Commission, Minister of Internal Affairs, Law Reform Commission

Legal and Constitutional Experts, the Liberia National Bar Association, Civil Society and Advocacy Groups

National Civil Society Council of Liberia, CENTAL, National Human Rights Commission, Women NGO of Liberia (WONGOSOL), Federation for Liberian Youth (FLY)

Political Parties, Unity Party, Congress for Democratic Change, Alternative National Congress, All Liberian People's Party, Liberian People Party, Liberty Party

lnternational Organizations, United Nations Electoral Support Program (UNESP), Democracy International (DI), Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD)