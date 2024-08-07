Liberia: VP Koung Highlights Security Concerns At National Orientation Confab

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung has raised concerns over the security of Liberia, as a result of the influx of undocumented foreigners into the country.

VP Koung highlighted the security concern at the opening of the National Orientation Workshop in Ganta, where he called for vigilance among local authorities. He expressed apprehensions over the influx of foreigners into Liberia, particularly the Burkinabe population, emphasizing the need for heightened security measures.

"The influx of foreigners, especially the Burkinabes, needs to be taken seriously by everybody, especially chiefs in the towns and villages," Koung said.

The Vice President stressed the importance of local government officials in maintaining national security and urged them to document and monitor the presence of foreign nationals in their communities.

"National security begins in the villages or towns because you are the first people who mostly come in contact with the foreigners," he said. "It is a duty of all citizens to report security issues. You need to be careful with the influx of foreigners and have them tracked and documented," VP Koung told the Chiefs.

Even though he was specific about the problem, the influx of foreigners had caused in Liberia, he indicated, "You all know what is going around us and even the world at large."

In Liberia, especially counties bordering the Ivory Coast, including Nimba, Grand Gedeh, and Rivergee, have been engulfed by the situation of the influx of Burkinabe'

The VP highlighted the critical roles local government officials play as the first line of defense in maintaining national security.

Koung urged the local leader to begin documenting every Burkina Faso national residing in their communities, as part of an effort to get track of them.

The Burkinabe are living in most of the towns and villages, doing contracts for the people who are in turn rewarding them with land by their contract masters.

"Those who are coming to brush your farm, don't give them land. No foreigner is supposed to own unless he is a citizen," he reiterated.

Regarding the warning of the influx of foreigners, Koung urged the use of the law in addressing issues to bring peace to the community, adding "Don't use power".

He urged the County Superintendent to be very serious and note what is happening in the southern region by working with the community so as to ensure there is peace in the community.

He explained that nobody is against the Burkinabe', but cautioned that their influx in Liberia is becoming alarming and wants some precautions so as to avoid insecurity in the country.

"The Burkinabe issue is very serious because they are coming here in numbers and we want the local authority to address the issue with law, no power," he added.

Two years ago, the locals and the Burkinabe clashed in the Nimba's Forest around the Kparblee Administrative District, resulting in several injuries.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs National Orientation Workshop is held with support from the UNDP and under the theme; 'Building A New Liberia Through Decentralization'.

The workshop, held under the theme "Building A New Liberia Through Decentralization," covered various topics related to local governance and decentralization processes. Participants included officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, members of the National Council of Chiefs, and legislative representatives.

The event aimed to enhance the understanding of local government responsibilities and promote effective governance practices in Liberia.

It brought together superintendents from the fifteen political subdivisions, administrative officers, development officers, fiscal affairs officers, service center heads, traditional chiefs, and others.

Members of the 55th Legislative Caucus, including Senator Prince Moye of Bong, Rep. Nyahn Flomo of Nimba District #2, and Rep. Saye Mianah of Nimba District #8 were also present.

Also at the occasion were former Defense Minister Brownie Samukai, and the Acting Finance, Development Planning Minister Anthony Myers and among others.