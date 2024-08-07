Nigeria: Losers of 2023 Elections Behind #EndBadGovernance Protests - APC Youth Group

7 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

The All Progressive Congress Youth League on Tuesday said politicians who were defeated during the 2023 elections are behind the ongoing nationwide protests.

The #EndBadGovernance protests which began on August 1 have grounded economic activities, especially in the North.

Speaking on the development, the national President of the All Progressive Congress Youth League, Comrade Olamide Lawal, specifically mentioned the former Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, and others whom he branded "sore losers" as the masterminds of the demonstration.

Lawal, who is also the Special Assistant to the Ogun State Governor on Youth Development, expressed disappointment that some youths failed to heed the President's call to end protests after his address to the nation.

According to him, "President Tinubu's invitation for dialogue with protesters will address all their concerns. We said we wanted the president to respond to us. He has responded. This means he has heard the cries and concerns of everyone"

He urged youths to engage with the government towards achieving their desire for a promising future.

"I charge all progressive youths in this country to stand firm with the President. He has a mission to correct the wrongs of the past and take Nigeria to an enviable height. He can only do that with supports from everyone", Lawal said.

He cautioned against politicians not to allow personal interests to disrupt the nation's peace and progress".

"Individuals who lost the 2023 election, like Sowore and his cohorts might be instigating unrest to further their own agenda but we, as youths should be very careful so that we wont miss the track," he said.

