Nigeria: Taraba Government Suspends Two Officials for Alleged Job Racketeering

7 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chuwang Dungs

The two suspended officers allegedly issued fake appointment letters under the preceding administration.

The Taraba State Government has suspended two senior civil servants for alleged job racketeering.

The state Head Of the Civil Service (HOS), Paul Tino, disclosed this to journalists in Jalingo, the state capital, on Tuesday.

He said one of the suspended officers is a staff member of the State Civil Service Commission (CSC), while the other is in the office of the state accountant-general.

Mr Tino said Governor Agbu Kefas had directed him and the accountant-general, Gaius Danjumastate'sdit the state's staff payroll following complaints about ghost workers "in the state.

"The directive given to myself and the state's accountant-general by the governor was to carry out verification exercises to fish out ghost workers to assist us in getting"g this result," he stated.

He said a committee that conducted the exercise discovered that the two suspended officers issued fake appointment letters to some graduates under the preceding administration.

Mr Tino said the number of those with fake appointment letters had yet to be ascertained because the investigation was still ongoing.

"While we were carrying out the screening exercise to authenticate genuine civil servants, we discovered that some youth recruited by the previous administration of Governor Darius Ishaku last year were given fake appointment letters.

"When we discovered the fake appointment letters, we withdrew them and set up a committee which later exposed the atrocities the two officers committed. They connived and printed fake appointment letters for many unemployed youth," Mr Tino said.

He said the unnamed officers would remain on suspension without salaries until the investigation is concluded.

In 2021, the administration of Mr Ishaku lifted an embargo on employment in the state civil service.

Subsequently, the state CSC directed indigenes to apply by obtaining an online application form for N3,500.

Findings show that during that exercise, the suspended officers allegedly sold employment letters to hundreds of graduates.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.