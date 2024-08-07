Nigeria: Liver Cancer - Nigerians Tasked On Screening, Vaccination Against Hepatitis B

Project PINK BLUE - Health & Psychological Trust Centre, in collaboration with the Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation has enjoined Nigerians to go for hepatitis B screening and vaccination in other to protect themselves from liver cancer.

They made the call during the launch of the #ChokeLiverCancer project and community outreach organized to commemorate this year's World Hepatitis Day at Zolant Diagnostic Centre, Kuje, Abuja.

The project is geared towards reaching 200,000 Nigerians with hepatitis B vaccine and liver cancer awareness.

The organisations said it would offer 2,000 free hepatitis B screening and 200 free hepatitis B vaccines in rural communities of Kuje, Kabusa (FCT Abuja), Mararaba (Nasarawa State), and Suleja (Niger State).

Runcie C.W. Chidebe, Executive Director, Project PINK BLUE said hepatitis is a significant risk factor for liver cancer, which is the fifth leading cause of cancer death in Nigeria.

Quoting the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), he said in 2022, 4,382 Nigerians were diagnosed with liver cancer, and that 4,252 people died of the disease. He said that hence, only 130 Nigerians diagnosed with liver cancer survived.

He said, "For this reason, liver cancer has been labeled a silent killer because it does not have symptoms in its early stages. People begin to see the symptoms of liver cancer at the late stages of the disease. Early detection and vaccination are proven strategies to prevent hepatitis infections and reduce the incidence of liver cancer. By providing accessible screening and vaccination services, Project PINK BLUE's #ChokeLiverCancer aims to save lives and improve health outcomes in Nigeria."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chidebe further said, "At the moment, an estimated 20 million Nigerians live with hepatitis B, C, or both, and more than 80% of these people do not know their status. Lack of access to information, vaccines, and screening services are some of the challenges contributing to this poor outlook. With hepatitis B vaccination, awareness, and screenings, we can lower our risk of developing liver cancer. This is our logic for initiating this project".

He urged everyone, especially those in the selected communities, to take advantage of the free screening and vaccination services offered by the programme.

While saying that early detection can make a crucial difference, he said vaccination is a powerful tool in preventing hepatitis B infections and liver cancer.

Osayi Alile, Chief Executive Officer, Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation said cancer is a global concern and that while a number of cancers are being spotlighted daily, some are not well spoken about.

He said, "At ACT Foundation, we are particular about addressing silent killers like liver cancer and are very happy to partner with Project PINK BLUE on this intervention to provide awareness and free hepatitis B screening in various communities in Northern Nigeria, as we work together to choke liver cancer in Nigeria."