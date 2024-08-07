Nigeria: Pillars Boss Rallies Players for Coach, Abdallah

The Chairman of Kano Pillars Football Club, Alhaji Ali Muhammad Umar, has called on players to fully support the club's new Technical Adviser, Coach Usman Abdallah.

This charge was contained in a press release by the club's Media and Communications Directorate and distributed to the press.

The call for support was made during a formal introduction of Coach Abdallah to the players at the Sani Abacha Stadium yesterday. Abdallah was appointed as the new Technical Adviser last Thursday, succeeding former coach Paul Offor.

Chairman Umar highlighted the high expectations placed on the management, players, and technical crew, expressing confidence in the newly constituted board's ability to enhance the club's performance. He also expressed gratitude to the Kano State Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, for his unwavering support.

Coach Abdallah acknowledged the challenges ahead but remained optimistic, assuring that he would work closely with his technical team to ensure the squad is well-prepared for the new season.

Kano Pillars FC is set to kick off their 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League campaign with a home match against newly promoted Ikorodu City FC of Lagos. Chairman Umar assured fans and stakeholders that "Sai Masu Gida" will deliver an exceptional performance this season.