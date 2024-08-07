Nigeria: Unicef, Who Urge Equal Access to Breastfeeding Support

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organisation (WHO) have called for equal access to breastfeeding support in Nigeria.

According to UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, in the last 12 years, the number of infants under six months who are exclusively breastfed in Nigeria has increased by more than 10 per cent.

He said 34 per cent of infants in Nigeria benefit from this healthy start in life, translating to hundreds of thousands of babies whose lives have been saved by breastfeeding.

Munduate further said that the significant leap achieved has brought the country closer to the World Health Organisation target of increasing exclusive breastfeeding to at least 50 per cent by 2025.

"Breastfeeding is the foundation of lifelong health and well-being. It is a simple, cost-effective, and natural way to provide infants with the nutrients they need for healthy growth and development", Cristian Munduate said.

UNICEF, however said that despite its proven benefits, exclusive breastfeeding rates in Nigeria remain low.

She said that many mothers face cultural, social, and practical barriers that prevent them from breastfeeding exclusively for the first six months of their child's life.

He stressed that during this critical period of early growth and development, the antibodies in breast milk protect babies against illness and death.

"This is especially important during emergencies when breastfeeding guarantees a safe, nutritious, and accessible food source for infants and young children.

"Breastfeeding reduces the burden of childhood illness and the risk of certain types of cancers and non communicable diseases for mothers," Munduate said.

This World Breastfeeding Week, under the theme, "Closing the gap: Breastfeeding support for all, UNICEF and WHO are emphasising the need to improve breastfeeding support as a critical action for reducing health inequity and protecting the rights of mothers and babies to survive and thrive.

According to UNICEF, in Nigeria, key gaps in breastfeeding support include insufficient maternity leave policies, lack of workplace support, and inadequate access to breastfeeding education and services, particularly in rural areas.

Munduate added that only seven states in Nigeria offered the recommended 24 weeks of paid maternity leave, and many women returned to work without the necessary support to continue breastfeeding.

"To close these gaps, the government, employers, healthcare providers, and communities need to collaborate. Policies should be enacted to extend paid maternity leave, create breastfeeding-friendly workplaces, and provide comprehensive breastfeeding education and support services," he said.

He also revealed that this year, UNICEF is supporting Nigeria in setting the world record for the highest number of lactating mothers breastfeeding simultaneously.

Also, data from UNICEF shows that 30,000 mothers will breastfeed their babies across all 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on August 1st, 2024.

The data on breastfeeding is an initiative that not only aims for a record but also seeks to draw attention to the importance of breastfeeding, as well as challenge harmful nutrition norms and practices, UNICEF said.

This initiative, the organisation revealed is specifically the introduction of water and other pre-lacteal feeds during the first six months of a baby's life.

"To support progress, data needs to be available on policy actions that make breastfeeding possible such as family-friendly employment policies, regulation of the marketing of breast milk substitutes, and investment in breastfeeding.

"Improving monitoring systems will help boost the effectiveness of breastfeeding policies and programmes, inform better decision-making, and ensure support systems can be adequately financed, " the UNICEF country representative said.