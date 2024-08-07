Nigeria: Experts Task FG On Special Centre for Spinal Cord Injuries

6 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities ( NCPWD) and other stakeholders have enjoined the federal government to establish a special treatment centre for people suffering from spinal cord injuries

The executive secretary of the commission

James David Lalu, made the call yesterday in Abuja during the first national spinal cord injuries conference. It was organized by the commission in collaboration with the Rebuilding Hope on Wheels Initiatives, the Spinal cord injuries Association of Nigeria ( SCIAN) and other partners.

Represented by Soji Adewale ,

Director Planning Research and Statistics, he said a fully funded government centre would help improve access to care, reduce cost and also ensure inclusiveness for people with spinal cord injuries.

He also called on the government to carry out a survey to ascertain the exact number of persons with spinal cord injuries in the country. He added that doing so would help ensure effective planning of programmes for sufferers as well as subsidized treatment for them.

The chief of Defense staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa said spinal cord injuries have physical effects as well as psychological effects on affected persons.

He said members of the armed forces were at risk of spinal cord injuries due to the nature of their job, adding that he had set up a program a few months ago to facilitate rehabilitation and recovery of affected persons.

Founder and chief executive officer of Rebuilding Hope on Wheels Initiatives, Hajia Amina Audu said the conference marked a crucial step towards fostering an inclusive society where everyone, regardless of physical condition, could thrive and contribute meaningfully to the nation's development.

She said that while spinal cord injuries present significant challenges, they also offer opportunities for innovation, advocacy, and the implementation of policies that promote accessibility, inclusivity, and empowerment.

Stakeholders at the event said road traffic accident was one of the major causes of spinal cord injuries. According to Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) data, in 2022 about 38, 930 injuries occured from road traffic accidents while 31, 874 persons were injured in road traffic accidents in 2023.

The data translates to about 87 persons injured daily on Nigeria roads.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.