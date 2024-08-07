Nigeria: Farmers Canvass New Presidential Initiative On Food Security

Nigerian farmers have called for the setting up of a new Presidential Initiative on Food Security with a mandate to end hunger and generate between N10 trillion and N15 trillion in revenue for the country within two years.

Their call was prompted by the current nationwide hunger protest by Nigerian youths, tagged #EndBadGovernance.

It was primarily fuelled by the painful economic reforms of the federal government, triggered by the removal of fuel subsidy at the administration's inception.

At a press conference in Abuja, large-scale farmers, led by a major rice farmer and businessman, Muhammad Abba Liman, listed the categories of Nigerians who should be members of the presidential team.

He said the group was ready to assist President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration with strategic, achievable steps to ensure national food sufficiency and security within two years.

Liman said the Nigerian government can generate between N10trillion and N15trillion in revenue from agriculture and its numerous value chains through the plan.

The farmers' spokesperson, who is an executive member of the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN), said, "There is a need for the federal government to set up a new Presidential Initiative on National Food Security made up of trusted and experienced bureaucrats, patriots, farmers, and reliable nationalists with unquestionable capacity and character to deliver on the country's food sufficiency target."

Liman, who promised to offer his services to the government, declared, "If I am privileged to head such a body, I can tell you that within the next two years, hunger and food insecurity that trigger civil unrest and revolt in the country will become a thing of the past."

"Part of the strategy will include mobilising all academics, workers, and students of all agricultural tertiary institutions, departments, and research institutes in the country.

"The plan also includes bringing in all the specialised agricultural organisations, large-scale farmers in all the agricultural subsectors such as rice, cassava, grains, and tubers, all the major agro-allied industries in the country, and all major agricultural marketing outlets in the country.

"We will engage critical stakeholders, especially all the 774 local government areas in Nigeria, which are the grassroots administrators, acquire vast land, provide loans and incentives, create irrigation facilities for genuine farmers and not politicians for all-season farming, and secure the farms with adequate security personnel."

According to him, more than five million Nigerians will be empowered and funded to engage in productive and quality agriculture and its multi-trillion naira value chains, thereby creating more than 10 million jobs.

Liman added that within two years, the presidential initiative shall produce not only what is sufficient for local consumption but will begin to export food to other African countries and the rest of the world.

"At such a time we are in is when Nigerians should quit the blame game, come together, and give full support to the Tinubu administration because I believe he has genuine intention towards reviving and building a better and stronger economy for Nigeria.

"Until we do this, hungry citizens will continue to express their desperation and anger in the streets, thereby threatening our national peace and security the way we are currently witnessing," he said.