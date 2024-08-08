East Africa: Burundi Joins EAC One Network Area to Lower Calling Costs

Burundi has joined Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania under the East African Community (EAC) One Network Area (ONA), aimed at reducing telecommunication costs in the region.

Burundi's inclusion in the ONA on August 1 means six out of the eight EAC Partner States are now part of the initiative, which promises cheaper calls and mobile data roaming charges across the bloc.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Federal Republic of Somalia, the newest members of the bloc, have yet to join the ONA.

In a statement, the Burundi Telecommunications Regulation and Control Agency (ACRT) announced the implementation of new tariffs for regional roaming.

"These unique tariffs, competitive on a regional scale, will significantly reduce the costs of cross-border communications within the EAC," ACRT said.

The agency instructed mobile network operators to communicate the applicable tariffs for regional direct and roaming communications and to apply detailed billing to verify the communications made and the amounts invoiced. This measure aims to ensure a transparent, reliable, and satisfactory user experience.

Andrea Aguer Ariik, the EAC Deputy Secretary General in charge of Infrastructure, Productive, Social, and Political Sectors, praised Burundi's decision to join the network, stating that the move would facilitate business operations in East Africa and support the free movement of people, workers, services, and capital as outlined in the EAC Common Market Protocol.

"The entry of Burundi will reduce the high cost of mobile roaming charges in the region and strengthen the integration process because East Africans can now communicate more easily without fear of high billing charges on mobile calls whether at home or in another Partner State," said Mr Ariik.

He added that the ONA promotes easier communication among the business community, who need to operate across the entire region while transacting merchandise or services. He expressed hope that all eight Partner States would soon join the network.

The framework for harmonised EAC roaming was developed and approved by the 30th Meeting of the Council of Ministers in 2014 and endorsed by the EAC Heads of State in February 2015.

The framework imposed price caps on roaming charges and called for the removal of surcharges on cross-border telecommunications traffic within the EAC.

The 16th Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State directed the Council to expedite the implementation of the Framework for Harmonised EAC Roaming Charges, including the removal of surcharges for international telecommunications traffic originating and terminating within the EAC by July 15, 2015.