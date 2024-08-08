Nigeria: Japa - UK Grants 430,000 Nigerians Visa in 7 Months

At least 430,000 visas have been issued by the United Kingdom (UK) government to Nigerians seeking to study and relocate to the European nation in 2024.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, shared this information on Wednesday during a meeting with Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), in Abuja.

Montgomery assured the Federal Government of Nigeria that adequate security measures are in place for its citizens.

The High Commissioner emphasised that the UK remains a safe haven despite the ongoing unrest, highlighting the country's diverse population.

He also mentioned that 60 special courts have been set up to tackle criminal activities related to the unrest.

Montgomery reported that approximately 400 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence, with the government actively pursuing justice against those inciting unrest through hatred and disinformation online.

NIDCOM Chairperson Dabiri-Erewa confirmed that no Nigerian casualties have been reported so far.

She stated that NIDCOM is in touch with the Nigerian High Commission in London and other diaspora groups, none of which have reported any incidents involving Nigerian nationals.

Dabiri-Erewa commended the UK government for its swift actions, especially the arrests, and advised Nigerians to remain safe, vigilant, and adhere to the travel advisories issued by Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

