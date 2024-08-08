Nigeria: Atiku Calls for Probe Into 'Violence By Security Agents' During Protests

7 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called for a 'thorough investigation' into alleged instances of violence by security agents against protesters during the #EndBadGovernance protest.

The protest, which began on August 1, has seen accusations that security forces used live ammunition against demonstrators.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that a soldier fatally shot a young protester in Zaria, Kaduna state.

In response, the Nigerian Army announced on Wednesday that a soldier had been detained for the death of a 16-year-old protester in Zaria.

Army spokesperson Onyema Nwachukwu stated that soldiers were deployed to enforce a 24-hour curfew in Kaduna and Zaria due to violence during the protest.

He explained that soldiers in the Samaru area of Zaria faced attacks from protesters throwing stones and burning tires, and a soldier accidentally shot the boy while attempting to disperse the crowd with a warning shot.

While welcoming the army's prompt action regarding the soldier's detention, Abubakar emphasized that soldiers should not be used to suppress civil rights demonstrations.

He stressed the importance of security operatives following proper rules of engagement during such incidents.

I am heartened by the acknowledgement made by the Nigerian Army regarding the tragic incident that resulted in the loss of a young protester's life. I also urge for thorough investigations into other instances of violence perpetrated by the military, police, and other security...-- Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) August 7, 2024

"I am heartened by the acknowledgment made by the Nigerian Army regarding the tragic incident that resulted in the loss of a young protester's life," Abubakar wrote on X.

"I also urge for thorough investigations into other instances of violence perpetrated by the military, police, and other security agencies during these protests, in the spirit of accountability.

"The decision to detain the soldier responsible for this unfortunate incident marks a commendable step towards accountability and preserving the rule of law.

"I have consistently advised the service chiefs and military commanders that the use of lethal force against peaceful protesters must not be authorized.

"Upholding the principle of accountability is paramount, and the actions taken by the Nigerian Army in apprehending and, hopefully, prosecuting the soldier responsible for this incident align with this fundamental principle.

"Even amidst conflicts, it is crucial to adhere to rules of engagement. Soldiers should not be deployed to suppress civil rights protests."

